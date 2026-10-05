Seattle Mariners' Raleigh, Naylor have offseason surgeries

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The Brief Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and first baseman Josh Naylor both underwent surgeries on October 3 to address injuries that affected them throughout the 2026 season, the team announced on Monday. Raleigh had a left shoulder acromioclavicular (AC) joint debridement performed at the University of Washington Medical Center by Dr. Albert Gee, while Naylor had a triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) repair surgery on his right wrist, performed at the University of Washington Medical Center by Dr. Jerry Huang. Raleigh and Naylor are both expected to be fully ready for the start of spring training in February, if it's not delayed by a baseball work stoppage.



Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and first baseman Josh Naylor both underwent surgeries on October 3 to address injuries that affected them throughout the 2026 season, the team announced on Monday.

Raleigh had a left shoulder acromioclavicular (AC) joint debridement performed at the University of Washington Medical Center by Dr. Albert Gee, while Naylor had a triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) repair surgery on his right wrist, performed at the University of Washington Medical Center by Dr. Jerry Huang.

Raleigh and Naylor are both expected to be fully ready for the start of spring training in February, if it's not delayed by a baseball work stoppage.

Dig deeper:

Raleigh, 29, missed time during the season primarily due to an oblique injury, but the shoulder could have also contributed to his struggles this season. Raleigh hit just .156 with a .569 OPS until mid-August before a late-season surge brought his full season totals up to a .182 average with 23 home runs, 15 doubles and a .664 OPS.

Over his final 32 games, Raleigh hit .256 with 10 home runs, seven doubles and 25 RBI along with a .935 OPS.

Naylor significantly regressed from his 2025 season, particularly in the power department for Seattle – which the wrist injury could have had a significant hand in.

Naylor finished the year with a sub-.700 OPS for the first time in his career in a full season, batting just ..261 with 10 home runs and 23 doubles with 45 walks over 650 plate appearances. Naylor homered in just one of his final 86 games with Seattle this season, hitting two home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 8. His last home run prior to that came on June 12 against the Washington Nationals.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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