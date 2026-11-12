Microsoft Outlook down: Widespread outage hits users nationwide

The Brief Microsoft users across the country reported connection issues in their Outlook mailboxes Thursday morning. Microsoft said it is investigating reports and collected networking logs to figure out next steps. Microsoft will have more information in its admin center.



Some Microsoft users were unable to connect to their Outlook mailboxes on Thursday, according to Microsoft's Service Health Status page on its website.

The connection methods that were potentially impacted may have included Outlook on the web, messaging API, exchange ActiveSync and representational state transfer, Microsoft said.

What they're saying:

"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543," Microsoft 365 Status said in a post on X.

What's next:

As of Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m., Microsoft said it had identified connectivity errors occurring and had collected networking logs to figure out its next steps in the investigation.

Users have also reported experiencing issues with Microsoft Teams, Copilot Chat and Exchange Admin Center.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from Microsoft.

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