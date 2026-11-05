Spokane deputy killed in shooting, another on life support: WA agencies react

The Brief One Spokane County sheriff's deputy died and another is not expected to survive following a domestic violence shooting in Spangle, Wash., that left four people dead. Law enforcement made an exigent entry into the suspect's residence Tuesday afternoon, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that critically injured two deputies. Agencies across Washington state have updated their social media profiles with black-and-blue mourning bands and issued statements expressing solidarity and grief.



A Spokane County sheriff's deputy died and another is not expected to survive after a domestic violence shooting in Spangle, Washington, that left four people dead earlier this week. Government officials and law enforcement agencies across the state are pouring support into the region for those impacted by the tragedy.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office badge with a mourning band was posted by the Mason County Sheriff's Office via Facebook. (Badge posted by Mason County Sheriff's Office)

Spokane County Sheriff's Office delivers tragic update

What we know:

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the deputies critically injured in the shooting succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night, hours after being shot. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The second officer, who remains on life support and in critical condition, is not expected to survive. Authorities said he is surrounded by his family, and arrangements are being considered for organ donation.

"As an organ donor, arrangements are being considered, and he will continue to serve others with the gift of life." — - Spokane County Sheriff's Office

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said everyone within the department and the nearby Spokane Valley Police Department is devastated by the "tragic and senseless violent shooting."

"Although we know our deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know," wrote the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. "They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger. They are true examples of selfless service and dedication. They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us. We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss."

Who were the Spokane County deputies killed?

What we don't know:

The names of the deputies who were shot have not been publicly released. In a recent social media post, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wrote that "the families have requested privacy as they suffer this enormous loss."

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will release the names of the deputies involved at a later date while the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team continues to investigate the shooting incident.

4 killed after domestic violence shooting in Spangle, WA

The backstory:

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence-related shooting at a home in the 18700 block of South Smythe Road in Spangle, a rural area south of Spokane. A woman ran to a neighbor's house and said she had been shot by her brother and needed medical attention.

Deputies arrived at around 2:25 p.m. and learned that the male suspect may have had access to additional weapons and that there were possibly additional victims. Additionally, he had multiple active felony warrants for his arrest. Due to this threat, the Spokane County SWAT team was called in to assist.

At around 3:15 p.m., the SWAT team and deputies approached the suspect's residence. Out of fear for the victims' safety, law enforcement made an exigent entry—meaning they entered the home without a search warrant for the active emergency.

As officers made entry, shots were fired from inside the home and two deputies were critically injured. Other deputies returned fire and pulled their injured teammates to cover and provided medical aid. The two deputies were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital. A female victim was also hospitalized with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Three people were found dead; one victim was found dead in the yard, while another victim and the suspect were found dead inside the home.

Law enforcement agencies across the state mourn the loss of Spokane deputies

Local perspective:

Agencies across the state turned to social media to honor the fallen deputies and offer support to their families. Gov. Bob Ferguson responded to the update, stating, "My prayers remain with the families of these deputies."

Why do WA law enforcement badges have black stripes?

What they're saying:

Many departments changed their Facebook profile pictures to feature a black-and-blue mourning band covering their badges – a solemn tradition rooted in respect that serves as a visible reminder of lives lost in the line of duty.

Washington State Patrol

"The Washington State Patrol extends our heartfelt sympathies and fullest support to the families of these two fine Spokane County deputies. The Deputies' bravery and commitment to serving others is a testament to their character and a reminder to us all that service is not without risk, and our communities are not without danger. We are at one honored by their service and brokenhearted by this tragedy."

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders

Sheriff Sanders posted a tribute before one of the two deputies shot passed away:

"My heart is heavy right now for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office," wrote Sheriff Sanders. "Two deputy sheriffs are fighting for their lives after being shot and critically wounded by a domestic violence suspect, who has also killed two other people at a residence and injured a third. Please keep the loved ones of those deceased and those receiving urgent care in your hearts today."

Pierce County Sheriff's Office

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a kneeling officer with the caption: "Pierce County Sheriff's Office stands with Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputies fighting for their lives after being shot in the line of duty."

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office changed its Facebook profile photo to its department's badge with a black and blue mourning band on Wednesday:

"Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt support is with the deputies' families, children, spouses, coworkers, and the entire Spokane County Sheriff's Office as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy. We will never forget their service and their sacrifice."

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Ken Dickinson released a statement on behalf of the agency:

"The men and women of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are heartbroken by the tragic news of the loss of our law enforcement colleague with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this fallen hero, as well as the deputy who was injured and their loved ones. We are holding our brothers and sisters at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office close in our hearts during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that you are not alone. We stand with you and are here to support you in any way we can."

Yakima County Sheriff's Office

"Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Today, we learned that one of their deputies has died, and another is on life support and is not expected to survive. They bravely moved toward danger to protect people they didn’t know, serving their community with courage and dedication. Please keep their families in your prayers. This is a devastating and unimaginable loss for the families, the Sheriff’s Office, and the community. We know that law enforcement officers across our state are grieving and reflecting on the risks inherent in their work."

Mason County Sheriff's Office

"With heavy hearts, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of a Spokane County Deputy who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow deputies. We also stand with the family of the second deputy, who remains on life support following this devastating tragedy. To our brothers and sisters at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, your MCSO family stands beside you during this unimaginable time. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Investigation into deadly Spangle, WA shooting remains ongoing

What's next:

Since the incident was a deputy-involved shooting, the Officer-Involved Critical Incident Response Team was enacted and the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) will conduct the full investigation. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department will not assist in the investigation, since they were the agencies involved in the incident.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Gov. Bob Ferguson, Washington State Patrol, Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Pierce County Sheriff's Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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