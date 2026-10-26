Microsoft announces new voluntary exit offer to over 25% of its global workforce

The Brief Microsoft introduced a new voluntary exit offer on Monday, extending support for eligible employees and participating organizations if they choose to seek opportunities elsewhere. There are around 60,000 employees who would be eligible, which is roughly 27% of the company's global workforce. It is unclear how many WA employees would be considered eligible.



Microsoft announced Monday, the tech company introduced a new voluntary exit offer (VEO), which would give both eligible employees and participating organizations opportunities to shift their career futures with support.

What we know:

Microsoft's VEO was designed to be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the U.K. and the U.S. who are at employee level 70 and below, according to the company's executive vice president and chief people officer.

There are around 60,000 employees who would be eligible, which makes up around 27% of the global workforce, according to Reuters.

What we don't know:

While the VEO applies to employees across the globe, it is unclear at the time of publishing how many employees in Washington—Where the company's headquarters is located—will be affected.

At the time of the announcement, it mentioned employees would receive an email with details a few hours following, but those have yet to be released at the time of publishing.

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What they're saying:

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee. These are a few of the ways we’re trying to meet different business needs while continuing to create opportunities for our own people to grow and contribute," Amy Coleman, executive vice president and chief people officer said.

"My promise is to continue to provide clarity, listen and learn and keep improving." — Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman

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