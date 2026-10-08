Trump administration suspends Microsoft, Adobe from green card program

The Brief The Trump administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe, and several IT outsourcing firms from sponsoring foreign workers for green cards due to alleged program fraud. Vice President JD Vance voiced support for eliminating the H-1B visa program entirely, arguing companies use it to replace laid-off American employees. A complete overhaul or elimination of the visa program would create significant economic ripple effects across the Pacific Northwest tech sector.



The Trump administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several technology outsourcing firms from participating in a federal green card sponsorship program Thursday following allegations of fraud.

H-1B visa program under fire

What we know:

The federal government blocked Microsoft, Adobe and several IT outsourcing companies from applying for permanent residency green cards on behalf of their foreign workers. The administration cited widespread fraud in the system, which caters to individuals residing and working in the country under temporary H-1B visas.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks alongside (L-R) White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, US Attorney General Todd Blanche, US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, Inspector General of the US Department of Labor A (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Speaking at a White House news conference Thursday morning, Vice President JD Vance said he would support eliminating the H-1B visa program altogether. Vance alleged that major technology firms are terminating American workers and replacing them with foreign workers under the visa system.

What they're saying:

"The H-1B visa program is meant to allow companies to bring in really the best of the best from outside the United States of America for positions that are completely impossible to fill with American workers," said Vance. "Unfortunately, the program has become rife with fraud over the last several years, probably the last several decades."

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not yet detailed the specific timeline or administrative mechanics for how long the suspension will remain in place.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A signage of Microsoft is seen on March 13, 2020 in New York City. Co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to spend more time on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (Photo by Jeena Expand

How the Microsoft green card program suspension might impact WA

Local perspective:

U.S. tech companies are among the largest users of H-1B visas. Because Microsoft maintains its global headquarters in Redmond, Washington, any permanent legislative changes or administrative freezes to the H-1B visa and permanent residency process could heavily impact thousands of tech workers and the broader regional economy.

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What's next:

Microsoft has not yet issued a public statement responding to the suspension or the vice president's remarks.

The Source: Information in this story is based on official statements delivered by Vice President JD Vance during a White House news conference on Thursday morning.

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