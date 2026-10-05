WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont, WA

The Brief A 35-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a 9-year-old girl after crashing an SUV on southbound I-5 near DuPont. The 9-year-old suffered multiple broken bones and a stab wound, and another 15-year-old passenger was not seriously injured. The driver is being investigated for DUI, vehicular assault and first-degree assault charges.



A woman is accused of stabbing a child after crashing into a semi-truck on I-5 Monday morning.

What we know:

It happened around 9 a.m. on southbound I-5 near DuPont, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said a woman was driving an SUV with two kids in the car when she struck the left-side barrier, veered to the right shoulder, then veered left and hit a semi-truck in the middle lane.

The SUV continued left and struck the barrier again, then rolled over. The car came to a rest near exit 118.

The scene of an I-5 rollover crash and assault investigation near DuPont on Oct. 5, 2026. (Nathan Wilkinson)

After the crash, the woman reportedly threatened the two children who were in the car with her with a knife. One of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, did not have any serious injuries. However, the other, a 9-year-old girl, suffered multiple broken bones and a stab wound.

Two military soldiers stopped to help after witnessing the crash. Viewer-submitted photos showed what appeared to be one soldier holding someone down.

The scene of an I-5 rollover crash and assault investigation near DuPont on Oct. 5, 2026. (Nathan Wilkinson)

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old woman from Steilacoom, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She is being investigated for DUI, vehicular assault, and first-degree assault.

The 15-year-old and 9-year-old girls were also hospitalized. The semi-truck driver was not injured, through the truck had reportable damage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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