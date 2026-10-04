Seattle Seahawks survive penalty mess, beat Chargers 30-23

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The Brief Emanuel Wilson scored a pair of touchdowns, Rashid Shaheed ran for a score, and the Seattle Seahawks survived the most penalty yards they've had in a game in team history in a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle racked up a franchise record 150 penalty yards on 15 penalties against the Chargers, who fell to 0-4 on the season and were clearly outmatched for most of the afternoon. Justin Herbert was intercepted twice as Los Angeles trailed by as much as 21 points in the game before rallying in the fourth quarter. Uchenna Nwosu sacked Herbert and forced a fumble that Derick Hall recovered to seal the victory for Seattle. It was the fourth turnover of the day by the Chargers.



Emanuel Wilson scored a pair of touchdowns, Rashid Shaheed ran for a score, and the Seattle Seahawks survived the most penalty yards they've had in a game in team history in a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle racked up a franchise record 150 penalty yards on 15 penalties against the Chargers, who fell to 0-4 on the season and were clearly outmatched for most of the afternoon.

"We're really grateful for where we're at right now and excited to move forward, but we also understand that we have definitely a lot of room for improvement with our operation, how we take care of the football, and obviously, penalties are something we need to address," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Justin Herbert was intercepted twice as Los Angeles trailed by as much as 21 points in the game before rallying in the fourth quarter. Uchenna Nwosu sacked Herbert and forced a fumble that Derick Hall recovered to seal the victory for Seattle. It was the fourth turnover of the day by the Chargers.

Wilson rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and caught three passes for 39 yards and a score for Seattle.

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The 150 penalty yards surpasses the previous high of 148 for Seattle, which came in a 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers in San Francisco in 2018. Seven of the 14 penalties called against the Seahawks on Sunday were 15-yard fouls, with multiple unnecessary roughness calls of differing varieties.

"We have a spectrum around here on how we ascribe penalties," Macdonald said. "One's the cost of doing business, in terms of playing style. We want to play hard and sometimes we make mistakes. And on the other side of the spectrum, is we'd call them selfish penalties. … To have seven personal foul penalties is unacceptable on any level, however you slice it. So that's not us and that's not going to be how we play football around here."

There were actually eight penalties called on the 15-yard variety, though one wasn't enforced as it was offset by a Chargers penalty.

Josh Jobe, unsportsmanlike conduct (1st quarter, offsetting)

Brady Russell, unnecessary roughness (1st quarter)

Connor O'Toole, lowering the head/forcible contact (1st quarter)

Nick Emmanwori, unnecessary roughness (2nd quarter)

Devon Witherspoon, unnecessary roughness (3rd quarter)

Nick Emmanwori, facemask (3rd quarter)

DeMarcus Lawrence, roughing the passer (4th quarter)

Derick Hall, roughing the passer (4th quarter)

"I think we're all collectively kind of pissed," said linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who had one of two interceptions of Herbert for Seattle. "In this league, you can't allow it, you can't extend drives for offenses, and we did that a hell of a lot today. So we'll address it as a defense tomorrow. We'll get it fixed. "

The inability of the Chargers to simply hold onto the football gave them little chance against a defense as strong as Seattle's, though the penalties certainly helped.

Running backs Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey each dropped passes from Herbert in the first half. A muffed punt catch by Derius Davis set up the first touchdown of the game for the Seahawks, and Herbert's two interceptions were both awful.

Davis flat dropped Michael Dickson's punt as Connor O'Toole recovered for Seattle at the LA 23. A perfectly executed slip screen to Wilson went for a 23-yard touchdown and a 7-3 Seattle lead.

After their early field goal, the Chargers would punt on their next five possessions as they managed just 25 yards on 17 plays over that span.

Seattle's offense wasn't exactly humming either early on. Darnold appeared skittish at times and a tad indecisive in his reads. After Herbert's interception gave the Seahawks the ball, Darnold immediately gave it right back. He appeared to come off his frontside read that saw a wide open Jaxon Smith-Njigba before forcing a throw to Wilson along the sideline that was picked off by Tuli Tulipulotu.

The seventh possession of the game didn't seem like it was going to be the one that got the Seahawks' offense moving. Khalil Mack sacked Darnold for an 8-yard loss on the first play of the drive. However, a key third down throw from Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba went for 28 yards and a big first down that got Seattle into Chargers' territory.

After Wilson converted a third-and-1, the Seahawks unveiled a new wrinkle with Rashid Shaheed in the backfield. A toss sweep to Shaheed sprung into the open with a block from Smith-Njigba at the 5-yard line, getting Shaheed cleanly into the end zone. It was Shaheed's first offensive touchdown since joining the Seahawks via trade last season. He scored on kickoff and punt returns last year, but the rushing touchdown was his first offensive score with Seattle.

Ernest Jones IV intercepted Herbert late in the half on another horrific decision from the Chargers' quarterback. Jones dropped right into the throwing lane as Herbert tried to find Ladd McConkey for an easy interception. A 20-yard return set up Seattle's set up the offense for a quick touchdown drive. After a 12-yard completion to A.J. Barner, Wilson went untouched for an 8-yard touchdown for a 20-3 Seahawks' lead. It's the first rushing touchdown by a running back this season.

A 26-yard scramble from Herbert, and unnecessary roughness on Nick Emmanwori for a post-play headbutt of Cole Strange helped the Chargers get a 39-yard field goal before the half.

An eight-play, 68-yard scoring drive to open the second half was capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Tory Horton that pushed the lead to 27-6.

Darnold completed just 13-of-22 passes for 168 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Seahawks. He was sacked three times.

Penalties continued to rack up against Seattle's defense in the second half, which allowed the Chargers to cut into the lead. Personal fouls on Devon Witherspoon and Emmanwori helped L.A. go 81 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. A shovel pass to Vidal went for a 9-yard touchdown as the Chargers trimmed the lead to 27-13.

After a 35-yard Jason Myers' field goal, roughing the passer penalties against DeMarcus Lawrence and Hall helped the Chargers march for another touchdown. Omarion Hampton converted a 2-yard touchdown with 7:48 remaining to make it a 30-20 Seattle lead.

A 44-yard completion from Herbert to Quentin Johnston on a desperation throw on fourth-and-7 connected, and a 21-yard strike to Tre' Harris on third-and-4 allowed the Chargers to get another field goal with 2:14 left to make it a one-score game, 30-23.

The 150 penalty yards surpasses the previous high of 148 for Seattle, which came in a 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers in San Francisco in 2018.

Herbert was 19-of-31 for 189 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Chargers.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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