Seattle Seahawks rule out Jadarian Price with chest injury

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out running back Jadarian Price for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he re-aggravated a chest injury in practice this week. Price was initially injured in Seattle's Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He was limited in practice last week, but was able to play in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. Price played just 19 snaps for Seattle, getting five carries for 15 yards, and catching one pass for seven yards while losing a fumble. Safety Ty Okada (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (calf) are listed as questionable. Running back Zach Charbonnet is also out as he remains ineligible to play this week after being designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Safety Julian Love is set to return to action after missing the Washington game with a calf injury.



The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out running back Jadarian Price for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he re-aggravated a chest injury in practice this week.

Price was initially injured in Seattle's Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He was limited in practice last week, but was able to play in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. Price played just 19 snaps for Seattle, getting five carries for 15 yards, and catching one pass for seven yards while losing a fumble.

"It's unfortunate with JD," Macdonald said of Price. "Hopefully, this gives him an opportunity to to get healthy. But we've got guys that are ready to go behind. They're preparing their tails off, and they're good players, so we have a good plan and will go play the game."

Safety Ty Okada (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (calf) are listed as questionable. Running back Zach Charbonnet is also out as he remains ineligible to play this week after being designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Safety Julian Love is set to return to action after missing the Washington game with a calf injury.

The backstory:

Price has had a shaky start to his rookie season, losing a fumble in each of Seattle's last two games. Price's lost fumble in Washington was a part of three Seahawks' turnovers that helped lead to their first loss of the season.

"By no means is this JD's fault or anything like that," Macdonald said. "It's just what happens in football. You know, unfortunately, injuries happen, so you can't control all these things. He's done everything we've asked him to do since he got here. He's had a great attitude. He's been a great teammate. He has a great future. He's gonna play great football for us when he comes back, whenever that is, and then we move forward.

With Charbonnet still unavailable, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will handle running back duties for the Seahawks, and Velus Jones Jr. is likely to come up from the practice squad for additional depth against the Chargers. Wilson has 32 carries for 109 yards in three games for Seattle, and Holani has 15 carries for 52 yards, though he factors more heavily into the passing game with seven catches for 50 yards out of the backfield.

"Velus is a guy that we were excited to bring on last year, and when he had his opportunities, he did a great job," Macdonald said. "Played great at gunner for us (on special teams). On offense, he's had a great offseason. Just like all these guys, if you get an opportunity, we're excited to see what he can do, and he's worked really hard to give himself a chance if that opportunity arises."

Jacardia Wright is another option on the practice squad, but it appears as though he's unavailable due to injuries.

"Jacardia has done a great job," Macdonald said. "He's a really good player. Working through some things right now that we're going to help him navigate through health-wise."

Charbonnet was officially limited in his first two practices with the team since ACL surgery in February. He's roughly 7 ½ months removed from surgery as he works back into the mix. The Seahawks will have until October 21 to add him back to the 53-man roster.

"Zach looks fantastic," Macdonald said. "There's a process to get him physically and mentally ready to go. We understand that. We'll work with him and make sure he feels great when the time comes for him to come back.

"It's really remarkable what he's been able to do. I mean, think about the journey that entails and just the daily process. We've spoken on what we feel about Zach, what type of person he is, but how he's taking on this rehab and got himself in the shape that he's in and the strength that he has is is pretty remarkable. So our hats off to him. We respect the hell out of him, obviously."

Dig deeper:

Okada practiced for the first time on Thursday since the start of the regular season. A hamstring injury late in training camp kept him out for the first three games of the season.

Rodney Thomas II has played quite well in place of Okada over the first three weeks of the year, leading to the question of whether he'll return to his starting role when healthy.

"It's tricky," Macdonald said regarding whether starters should automatically get their spot back after an injury. "You'd like that to be the rule, but sometimes things just don't happen that way. And so I think the lens that like we look through is like what's the best for the team and the player. So sometimes those are hard situations that you have to navigate. … I think like honesty in those situations prevails, and you got to work through those things."

Thomas has six tackles and three passes defended in three games for Seattle this year. He's started 29 of 71 career games with Seattle and the Indianapolis Colts.

"He’s made big plays," Love said. "He has incredible closing speed. We knew he was a really athletic safety, and I think he's had a few moments of making a huge play in each of the games so far in the year. I know in his mind, he's like, ‘Okay, I'm going to make some of these big plays just to change a game for us.’ I think it's on its way. It might be this weekend or next week and whatever it is, Rod’s about to make a big play. You just feel it. There’s like a buzz about his game and how his confidence is."

Okada started 11 games last season amid injuries to Love and Coby Bryant. He also played well, racking up 65 tackles with 1.5 sacks and six passes defended.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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