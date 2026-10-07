Protest shuts down roads in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief Protesters marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Seattle Central College campus in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, leading police to temporarily cordon off surrounding roads. The Seattle Police Department reported instances of property damage, graffiti and other crimes, and announced one arrest for theft. The demonstration concluded around 2:10 p.m.



A protest took to the streets in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The Seattle Police Department reported they were cordoning off roads around the neighborhood as the protesters walked from Cal Anderson Park to Broadway. Authorities reported multiple instances of property damage, graffiti and "other reported crimes."

Officers made one arrest for theft, though no arrests were made for property damage.

Local perspective:

Around 2 p.m., the demonstrators moved from the street onto the Seattle Central College campus. Police reported the event had concluded around 2:10 p.m.

(SDOT)

Demonstrators could be seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting in support of Palestine on Wednesday, which marks three years since the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.

Organizers said they're taking a look back on three years of genocide and one year of a "fake ceasefire" in the Middle East, while also bringing attention to the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran.

Protestors march in support of Palestine in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Additionally, a walkout in support of Palestine was also organized at the University of Washington Quad, where a group gathered with Palestinian flags and pushed for UW to cut ties with companies supporting the conflict.

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