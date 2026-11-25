The Brief A coastal flood warning is in effect for the central and northern Washington coast, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the San Juan Islands, while a coastal flood advisory covers the Puget Sound region. Peak water levels are hitting outer coastal communities like Westport and La Push around midday Wednesday, with inner coastal areas such as Seattle and Tacoma expected to see peak flooding Thursday morning. Forecasters say a rare combination of a supermoon, a winter storm and El Niño-driven "Kelvin waves" is pushing tide levels up to a foot higher than normal astronomical predictions.



A rare convergence of a supermoon, a winter storm system and warm ocean currents driven by El Niño is bringing dangerous king tides and coastal flooding to western Washington.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the central and northern Washington coastline, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the San Juan Islands. Meanwhile, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the Puget Sound region.

Peak water levels are hitting outer coastal communities

Big picture view:

Peak water levels are arriving around midday Wednesday for outer coastal communities, including Westport, Neah Bay, Port Angeles, La Push and Ocean Shores. In Westport, tide heights are forecast to exceed 11 feet.

While king tides are the highest astronomical tides that occur naturally each year, forecasters say this event is being amplified by multiple overlapping weather and ocean phenomena:

Astronomical alignment: A full supermoon is creating naturally high background tides due to the gravitational pull and orientation of the Earth, moon and sun.

El Niño and Kelvin waves: A strong El Niño is sending slow-moving pulses of warmer ocean water, known as Kelvin waves, up the U.S. West Coast at roughly 6 mph, elevating background water levels.

Winter weather: Incoming rain and strong winds are pushing large waves onto shore, causing water to overtop coastal infrastructure.

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What they're saying:



Reid Wolcott, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the combination of factors is creating significant coastal impacts.

"You add on top of that a weather system like what we're going through right now, and that's a recipe for ... waves overtopping infrastructure along our coast and otherwise causing damage and inundation along our coastlines," Wolcott told Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

Local perspective:

Flooding impacts and timing vary depending on whether a community sits on the outer coast or along inland waters:

Outer coast: Communities such as Westport, La Push and Ocean Shores are experiencing peak tide conditions Wednesday, mirroring coastal impacts seen yesterday.

Puget Sound and North Sound: Inner coastal cities, including Seattle, Tacoma and Bremerton, are expected to see water levels peak Thursday morning. Strong south-to-southwesterly winds will coincide with the high tide, driving waves directly onto south- and southwest-facing shorelines.

What's next:

This Thanksgiving-week king tide event will not be the last of the season. Forecasters have tracked the astronomical charts for months and expect another king tide event of similar magnitude to impact western Washington around Christmas. If a winter storm arrives at the same time next month, coastal communities could face similar or worse flooding.

The Source: Information in this story came from an interview between FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

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