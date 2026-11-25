The Brief King tides and strong southerly winds threaten waterfront flooding and power outages in Olalla ahead of Thanksgiving, with water reaching within 6 inches of Olalla Bay Market's doorway during the morning high tide. Having previously flooded during December 2022 king tides, the historic 1906 market has prepared with sandbags, marine-grade flooring, raised freezers, and elevated electrical outlets. Local residents are preparing backup holiday plans like wood stoves in case of outages, while the market will remain closed on Thanksgiving as co-owner Kyle Drevniak monitors Thursday morning's high tide.



Strong winds and rising tides have waterfront residents and business owners in Olalla preparing for possible flooding as another round of king tides approaches Thanksgiving.

At Olalla Bay Market, the water rose to within about 6 inches of the building's doorway during the morning high tide, according to co-owner Kyle Drevniak. The water also came within about a foot of the top of the seawall.

The immediate concern is what happens when the next high tide arrives with stronger winds.

Drevniak said winds from the south can push the water higher, adding to concerns as the weather is expected to become more challenging over the next several days.

A familiar waterfront looks very different at high tide

What they're saying:

For families who visit Olalla regularly, the difference between high and low tide is striking.

During the summer, the water recedes far enough for people to walk nearly a quarter-mile across the exposed tide flats. Now, the water is reaching the seawall, drawing visitors who want a closer look.

Ethan, who visits the area with his grandmother, said the water looked noticeably higher than what he typically sees during summer visits.

"I say two steps higher because I usually am here every summer. But yeah, I said two steps higher," he said.

His grandmother, Jeannie O'Hare, agreed the water was unusually high compared with what the family is used to seeing.

"Yeah, it's still very high, you know, compared to when we're always here. It is really, really up there, but it's calm, which is nice," O'Hare said.

The family had seen social media posts showing water splashing against the waterfront and came to see the conditions for themselves.

Historic building has flooded before

Timeline:

The Olalla Bay Market sits inside a historic waterfront landing building that dates to 1906. It is one of the few remaining structures in the area that still sits over the water.

Drevniak said the business experienced significant flooding during king tides in December 2022.

"During the king tides in December of that year, we had water come up all the way through the parking lot. Basically, the entire parking lot was flooded. It wrapped around the building. We did have some water inside the landing building behind me, and yeah," Drevniak said.

Since then, he and his family have made changes to help protect the building and its equipment.

They installed marine-grade plywood flooring over marine decking, raised freezers about a foot and moved electrical outlets higher than standard. The lower portion of the walls also has foam-core insulation and wood paneling instead of drywall.

The preparations began weeks before the latest round of high water. The owners finished filling sandbags the week before Thanksgiving and have additional supplies ready if the water rises.

Drevniak said the morning high tide was manageable, but the forecast has him watching the next few days more closely.

"If we get the wind coming out of the south, that water gets up a little bit higher," Drevniak said. "I know it's going to get a little bit more over the next couple days, and the wind's going to be picking up, so that has me a little more concerned."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Residents prepare for possible power outages

Local perspective:

The threat is not limited to flooding. Strong winds also raise the possibility of power outages, which could disrupt Thanksgiving plans for people living along the waterfront.

Sunny Wilson has lived in the area for about 60 years. She said residents know to pay attention to the tides and look out for one another when conditions worsen.

Some neighbors have backup plans for the holiday, including gathering with family or relying on wood stoves if electricity goes out.

Wilson recalled having a Thanksgiving without power before. She remembers cooking food on a wood stove and making the best of the situation.

"We just problem solve. That's what people do, they problem solve, but they pay attention to. We pay attention to the tides and we pay attention to the climate. We love our four seasons here in Washington State. We wouldn't want to live any other way," Wilson said.

She said the community is close-knit, and people are willing to help each other through difficult weather.

Watching the next high tide

What's next:

The next high tide is expected Thursday morning, according to Drevniak. He plans to arrive very early to monitor the water and determine whether more sandbags are needed.

The market is closed on Thanksgiving, with plans to reopen the following day depending on conditions in the parking lot.

"Thanksgiving is giving thanks. It’s not always about the food; sometimes it’s just about being together and being grateful for all the wonderful things we have," Wilson said.

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