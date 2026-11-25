The Brief A strong storm system moves through Western Washington Wednesday night into Thanksgiving afternoon, bringing 50–55 mph wind gusts to the coast and North Puget Sound (40–45 mph in Central/South Puget Sound) alongside 1 to 4 inches of rain and a chance of an isolated thunderstorm before winds ease. King Tides combining with storm surge, low pressure, and large waves pose a major coastal flooding, beach erosion, and road-water hazard along the Washington Coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and Puget Sound through the end of the week. Light rain returns late Friday before a mainly dry, mostly cloudy weekend with highs in the 40s, followed by more active weather early next week.



The active weather pattern continues across Western Washington, with a stronger system moving toward the coast Wednesday night.

Rain and wind will increase along the coast Wednesday evening as a warm front moves north. Rain will spread into the Puget Sound area overnight, as winds strengthen across the North Interior, San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.

A strong system will bring wind and rain to Western Washington early Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The strongest winds are expected along the coast and across the North Puget Sound, where gusts could reach 50 to 55 mph. Central and Southern Puget Sound communities will see gusts around 40 to 45 mph.

Wind Advisories will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through midday Thursday, for gusty winds and potential impacts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the expected rainfall totals with this system:

Washington Coast: Up to 2 inches

Olympic Peninsula: 2 to 4 inches

Cascade Mountains: 2 to 3 inches

Interior lowlands: Around 1 inch, with lower totals possible in the rain shadow of the Olympics

The cold front will move through Thanksgiving afternoon, bringing showers and the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Winds should gradually ease behind the front.

King Tides, coastal flooding remain a big concern

Big picture view:

Coastal flooding continues to be one of the biggest weather concerns through the end of the week. Some of the highest astronomical tides of the year are occurring now. When those naturally high tides combine with storm surge, low atmospheric pressure and large waves, water levels can rise significantly.

That can lead to coastal flooding, water over roads, beach erosion and impacts to low-lying coastal communities. The Washington Coast is the most vulnerable, but high tides can also create problems around the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound. Be cautious near shorelines, beaches and low-lying roads during high tide.

High astronomical tides continue Thursday, as we see another frontal system bringing more rain and wind onshore. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday through the Thanksgiving weekend

What's next:

Thursday's system will gradually move east, but we won't have much time to dry out. Another, weaker weather system is expected to arrive later Friday, bringing light rain.

This weekend looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and cooler high temperatures, in the 40s. The pattern turns more active again early next week as another area of low pressure and additional systems approach the West Coast.

Rain and wind arrive in Western Washington early Thanksgiving morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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