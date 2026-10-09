How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in Week 5

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0) in a key NFC West matchup Sunday. Seattle is coming off a win over the Chargers despite committing 14 penalties for a franchise-record 150 yards. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. at Lumen Field, with the game airing on FOX 13 Seattle.



The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) face their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers (4-0), in a tough Week 5 division battle.

The Seahawks enter the game coming off a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, despite tallying 14 penalties. Meanwhile, the 49ers look to remain undefeated while also seeking revenge against the team that ended their season last year.

Keep reading for details about the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs 49ers game?

Kickoff for the Seahawks vs. 49ers is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Where is the Seahawks vs 49ers game?

The 49ers will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) and offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) celebrate running back Zach Charbonnet (26) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, i Expand

How to watch Seahawks vs 49ers game

The Seahawks vs. 49ers game will air on FOX 13 Seattle (channel 13 KCPQ) in the Seattle area. It's also available to stream on FOX One.

Kevin Burkhardt will call the play-by-play while Tom Brady provides color analysis with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

How to listen to Seahawks vs 49ers game

All Seahawks games are available on the radio on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and on the Seahawks Mobile App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, tune into channel 195 or 828.

More on the Seahawks

The Seahawks currently sit with a 3-1 record after starting the season with wins against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, but lost on the road to the Washington Commanders. Seattle's back on track with a win against the LA Chargers, despite racking up a franchise-record 150 penalty yards.

This week marks both the Seahawks' and the 49ers' second in-division matchup of the season after beating Arizona. The Hawks previously knocked off the 49ers in the Divisional Round last season before beating the Rams in the NFC Championship and going on to win the Super Bowl.

What's next:

After the 49ers, the Seahawks will hit the road to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 15.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks superfan battling cancer asks 12s for help

Seahawks prepare to face undefeated 49ers

Seattle Seahawks shuffle backfield ahead of 49ers game

Seahawks sign RB Robert Henry Jr. from Commanders

Seattle Seahawks survive penalty mess, beat Chargers 30-23

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.