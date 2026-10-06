Seattle Seahawks sign RB Robert Henry Jr. from Commanders

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks made multiple moves to address running back depth on Tuesday, but the addition of Joe Mixon ultimately was not one of them. The Seahawks signed Robert Henry Jr. from the practice squad of the Washington Commanders, and added running back Dontae McMillan – a graduate of Chief Sealth High School – to the practice squad. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Seahawks elected not to sign Mixon after he went through the physical process on Monday afternoon. Mixon held a workout with the team on Monday morning, but the deal didn’t get across the finish line.



The Seattle Seahawks made multiple moves to address running back depth on Tuesday, but the addition of Joe Mixon ultimately was not one of them.

The Seahawks signed Robert Henry Jr. from the practice squad of the Washington Commanders, and added running back Dontae McMillan – a graduate of Chief Sealth High School – to the practice squad.

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According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Seahawks elected not to sign Mixon after he went through the physical process on Monday afternoon. Mixon held a workout with the team on Monday morning, but the deal didn’t get across the finish line.

"Joe worked out this morning and is going through the process right now of whatever else it entails of how the process goes," head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday.

Seattle waived safety A.J. Finley to open a roster spot for Henry, and placed running back Jacardia Wright on practice squad injured reserve to clear space for McMillan.

Henry signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of UT-San Antonio – the same school of former Seattle cornerback Riq Woolen. Henry had 26 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in the preseason with Washington. Last year at UTSA, Henry had 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns.

McMillan went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries in three preseason games. McMillan rushed for 1,015 yards and four touchdowns, and had 375 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his final season at Eastern Michigan.

Jadarian Price will be out through at least the end of the month as he has to miss four games on the injured reserve list due to his chest injury initially sustained against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. He'll miss contests against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs before being eligible to return against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2.

The additions of Henry and McMillan will help the Seahawks buy time for Zach Charbonnet to get back to full strength ahead of his return to action. Charbonnet was designated to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday and took part in two workouts with the team. He's expected to get some team reps this week as the Seahawks ramp up his workload.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from ESPN.com and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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