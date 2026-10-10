Kerry Park shooting leaves 2 men injured; juvenile arrested

The Brief Two men were injured early Saturday morning after a shooting took place in Kerry Park, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said that they responded to the park after receiving reports of shots being fired around 3:30 a.m. Police arrested one juvenile on assault charges in connection with the shooting.



Two men were injured early Saturday morning after a shooting took place in Kerry Park, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Police said that they responded to the park after receiving reports of shots being fired around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a vehicle and found a rifle along with about 50 casings from both rifle and handgun calibers.

While investigating, officers learned that two men, at separate times, checked into a nearby hospital. One of the men had a gunshot wound to his leg while the other had a gunshot wound to his hip.

SPD said that one juvenile was arrested on assault charges.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any other details.

It is unclear what the relationship was between the two men who were wounded and the juvenile who was arrested.

It is also unclear what events transpired that led to the shooting.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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