Magnitude 2.7 earthquake hits near Snoqualmie ahead of WA ShakeOut drill

The Brief A minor 2.7M earthquake struck near Snoqualmie, Washington, on Wednesday evening. Nearly 40 people reported feeling the tremor to the USGS shortly after it hit at 6:09 p.m. PT. The earthquake preceded the annual International ShakeOut Day emergency preparedness drill scheduled for Thursday morning.



A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was felt near Snoqualmie, Washington, on Wednesday evening.

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes: 2.7M tremor shakes near Snoqualmie, WA

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 6:09 p.m. PT about 4.7 miles east-northeast of Wilderness Rim, Washington, at a depth of about 10.5 miles.

What you can do:

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, nearly 40 people had submitted reports to the USGS stating they felt the earthquake. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

1.5 million WA residents to participate in International ShakeOut Day

Local perspective:

The recent tremor arrived just a day before 1.5 million Washington residents are set to participate in the annual International ShakeOut Day drill – an emergency preparedness exercise centered around the life-saving "Drop, Cover and Hold On" action.

When does the Great Washington ShakeOut drill begin?

What's next:

The primary drill is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 15.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Digital Team.

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