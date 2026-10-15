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Magnitude 2.7 earthquake hits near Snoqualmie ahead of WA ShakeOut drill

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Earthquakes
Published October 15, 2026 6:58 AM PDT
Published October 15, 2026 6:58 AM PDT
A look back at Seattle's long history with earthquakes
A look back at Seattle's long history with earthquakes

A look back at Seattle's long history with earthquakes

As a 4.2 magnitude earthquake had many in the greater Seattle area chirping on social media, a major discussion is happening at DNR over a major Seattle fault earthquake.

The Brief

    • A minor 2.7M earthquake struck near Snoqualmie, Washington, on Wednesday evening.
    • Nearly 40 people reported feeling the tremor to the USGS shortly after it hit at 6:09 p.m. PT.
    • The earthquake preceded the annual International ShakeOut Day emergency preparedness drill scheduled for Thursday morning.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was felt near Snoqualmie, Washington, on Wednesday evening.

A minor magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck near Snoqualmie, Washington, on Wednesday evening, causing no reported damage. Thirty-seven people reported feeling the tremor to the U.S. Geological Survey shortly after it hit at 6:09 p.m. PT. The tremor preceded the annual International ShakeOut Day emergency preparedness drill scheduled for Thursday morning.

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes: 2.7M tremor shakes near Snoqualmie, WA

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 6:09 p.m. PT about 4.7 miles east-northeast of Wilderness Rim, Washington, at a depth of about 10.5 miles.

What you can do:

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, nearly 40 people had submitted reports to the USGS stating they felt the earthquake. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

1.5 million WA residents to participate in International ShakeOut Day

Local perspective:

The recent tremor arrived just a day before 1.5 million Washington residents are set to participate in the annual International ShakeOut Day drill – an emergency preparedness exercise centered around the life-saving "Drop, Cover and Hold On" action.

When does the Great Washington ShakeOut drill begin?

What's next:

The primary drill is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Featured

Great Washington ShakeOut 2026: What to know about the statewide drill on Oct. 15
article

Great Washington ShakeOut 2026: What to know about the statewide drill on Oct. 15

In Washington state alone, more than 1.5 million participants are registered for the Great Washington ShakeOut, a statewide event centered around the life-saving "Drop, Cover and Hold On" action.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle Digital Team.

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