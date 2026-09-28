Trio of earthquakes around magnitude 5.0 strike near Vancouver Island
A series of offshore earthquakes with magnitudes near 5.0 struck off the coast of Vancouver Island late Sunday and early Monday.
Recent earthquakes: Three quakes shake near British Columbia
(USGS)
Timeline:
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake, a magnitude 4.9, struck at 7:53 p.m. about 121 miles west-southwest of Port McNeill, British Columbia.
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island, Canada
The next earthquake struck at 9:41 p.m. about 144 miles west-southwest of Port McNeill and measured a magnitude of 5.4.
5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island, Canada
The final earthquake, a magnitude 5.2 recorded west of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, struck at 2:13 a.m. Monday.
All three earthquakes occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles.
(USGS)
No tsunami threat issued for WA after recent earthquakes
Local perspective:
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS), there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat following the trio of sizable earthquakes.
Seismologists note that earthquakes below magnitude 5.0 rarely cause damage. Because these recent quakes were centered far offshore, they posed no threat of damage on land.
Did you feel the recent earthquakes?
What you can do:
Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website:
- Did you feel it? 4.9M earthquake at 7:53 p.m. on Sunday
- Did you feel it? 5.4M earthquake at 9:41 p.m. on Sunday
- Did you feel it? 5.2M earthquake at 2:13 a.m. on Monday
Recent earthquakes in WA
About 2 hours and 41 minutes before the 4.9-magnitude earthquake near Vancouver Island, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Klickitat County, with the epicenter located on Mount Adams – Washington state's largest active volcano.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.
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