Trio of earthquakes around magnitude 5.0 strike near Vancouver Island

The Brief A series of three sizable earthquakes with magnitudes near 5.0 struck off the coast of Vancouver Island late Sunday and early Monday. All three offshore quakes occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles and posed no tsunami threat to the Pacific Northwest. Officials confirmed the remote seismic events were centered far offshore and caused no damage.



A series of offshore earthquakes with magnitudes near 5.0 struck off the coast of Vancouver Island late Sunday and early Monday.

Recent earthquakes: Three quakes shake near British Columbia

(USGS)

Timeline:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake, a magnitude 4.9, struck at 7:53 p.m. about 121 miles west-southwest of Port McNeill, British Columbia.

5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island, Canada

The next earthquake struck at 9:41 p.m. about 144 miles west-southwest of Port McNeill and measured a magnitude of 5.4.

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Vancouver Island, Canada

The final earthquake, a magnitude 5.2 recorded west of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, struck at 2:13 a.m. Monday.

All three earthquakes occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

(USGS)

No tsunami threat issued for WA after recent earthquakes

Local perspective:

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS), there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat following the trio of sizable earthquakes.

Seismologists note that earthquakes below magnitude 5.0 rarely cause damage. Because these recent quakes were centered far offshore, they posed no threat of damage on land.

Did you feel the recent earthquakes?

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website:

Recent earthquakes in WA

About 2 hours and 41 minutes before the 4.9-magnitude earthquake near Vancouver Island, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Klickitat County, with the epicenter located on Mount Adams – Washington state's largest active volcano.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.

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