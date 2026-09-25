The Brief A downtown Olympia studio where Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain wrote much of the iconic 1991 album Nevermind is currently listed as a short-term rental on Airbnb. The fully furnished studio retains original fixtures and memorabilia, alongside modern amenities like a queen bed, Wi-Fi, and a quiet backyard. The listing, located near East Bay Waterfront Park, offers short-term stays with a two-night minimum, particularly opening up availability for summer bookings.



Nirvana fans and music historians now have the opportunity to stay in the exact space where grunge history was forged. A quiet downtown Olympia studio apartment where Kurt Cobain lived and wrote much of the band's seminal 1991 album, Nevermind, is available to rent via Airbnb.

Located steps from East Bay Waterfront Park, the studio has been preserved to retain its original fixtures and music memorabilia while operating as a fully furnished rental. The space includes a queen bed, cable, Wi-Fi and access to a serene backyard featuring a prominent cherry tree.

American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' in New York, New York, on November 18, 1993. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

According to the host, named Kelli, the property is tailored as a creative retreat for musicians, artists, and writers seeking an eclectic, historic vibe within walking distance of downtown dining and shops.

What they're saying:

Guests who have stayed at the historic address frequently describe the experience as both surreal and deeply meaningful.

The space is widely praised for balancing its rock-and-roll heritage with a peaceful, charming atmosphere.

What's next:

The host is accommodating short-term stays with a standard two-night minimum when scheduling permits. Booking availability has opened up specifically for June stays and prospective guests are encouraged to message the host directly with their requested dates.

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