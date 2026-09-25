A Wind Advisory remains in effect for parts of Western Washington, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph south of Seattle and along the coast.

The fast-moving system is bringing scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and potential afternoon convergence zone activity, leading to localized power outages and scattered debris on roadways.

Conditions will clear up quickly this evening, setting the stage for a calm and dry weekend.

Scroll down for the latest on regional power outages, traffic alerts and road conditions as they happen.