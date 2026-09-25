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Last updated:  Sep 25, 2026 - 1:19 PM PDT

LIVE: Seattle area wind storm updates, traffic closures, power outages

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Seattle area wind storm updates, traffic closures, power outages

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for parts of Western Washington, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph south of Seattle and along the coast.

The fast-moving system is bringing scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and potential afternoon convergence zone activity, leading to localized power outages and scattered debris on roadways.

Conditions will clear up quickly this evening, setting the stage for a calm and dry weekend.

Scroll down for the latest on regional power outages, traffic alerts and road conditions as they happen.

Live coverage contributors

31 updates
Jim Jensen
2 hours 21 min ago
Jim Jensen

Watch Good Day Live news coverage

Jim Jensen
8 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

NWS: Store or secure lose items during strong winds

Jim Jensen
18 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

Tacoma Public Utilities: 4,006 customers without power

Jim Jensen
26 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

Both directions of I-5 near Tumwater reopen, residual traffic remains

Brian MacMillan
26 minutes ago
Brian MacMillan

Seattle stormy weather to clear up by Friday night

Jim Jensen
35 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

National Weather Service: What to do during a power outage

Jim Jensen
37 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

Puget Sound Energy restoring power to more than 50K customers

Jim Jensen
47 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

WSDOT: 'Here's what we're dealing with in Thurston County'

Jim Jensen
48 minutes ago
Jim Jensen

66,112 customers without power in WA

Brian MacMillan
57 minutes ago
Brian MacMillan

Showers, scattered thunderstorms around Seattle

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Washington Traffic News