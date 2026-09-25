WA power outages: Thousands without power due to gusty winds

The Brief A fall-like storm brought heavy rain, cooler temperatures, and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph to western Washington on Friday, leaving thousands of residents without power. Local utility providers, including Puget Sound Energy, Seattle City Light, and Snohomish County PUD, are tracking outages as power restoration efforts continue. While additional thunderstorms and strong winds remain possible through Friday night, conditions are expected to taper into a drier, sunnier weekend before rain returns mid-week.



A fall-like storm brought widespread rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to western Washington, leaving thousands of people in the dark on Friday.

Winds started to pick up early Friday as the stronger low started to move onshore, bringing the strongest winds to southwest Washington.

Winds will increase throughout Friday, with wind gusts increasing to around 35–45 mph by the evening hours.

Keep reading for a look at power outage numbers across western Washington.

WA power outages

Puget Sound Energy: 52,666 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m.

Seattle City Light: 116 customers without power.

Snohomish County PUD: 4 customers without power.

According to the Puget Sound Energy map, the majority of outages are being reported around Olympia, with nearby cities like Tumwater, Centralia, and Lacey being the most heavily impacted.

What's next:

Friday could bring thunderstorms and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the strongest winds in southwest Washington.

Showers will taper Friday into early Saturday, with drier conditions into the weekend. Temperatures remain cooler into Saturday and Sunday, but we will see more sunbreaks. Shower chances return by the middle of next week.

It will be cooler and cloudier in Seattle with rain returning Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from the websites of utility companies across the Puget Sound and the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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