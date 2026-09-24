Seattle weather: Stronger fall system moves in later Thursday, rain and wind returns

The Brief A fall-like storm will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to western Washington Thursday into Friday. Friday could bring thunderstorms and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the strongest winds in southwest Washington. Showers taper by early Saturday, with drier but cooler weather expected through the weekend.



Cloudy skies to start Thursday with increasing showers starting along the coast, moving inland by the evening hours. A stronger fall-like system will bring widespread showers, cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times into Friday. Skies will be mostly dry to start Thursday with a few sprinkles starting along the coast.

Cloudy skies to start Thursday with increasing showers starting along the coast, moving inland by the evening hours.

What's next:

Thursday will be cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s. Highs will remain well below average, and some spots may struggle to even reach the 60s.

Thursday will be cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Heavier showers start to move across the Puget Sound Thursday evening, and that will also increase the wind speed. Showers will be scattered into Friday behind the cold front, with the potential of thunder through the afternoon.

Heavier showers start to move across the Puget Sound Thursday evening, and that will also increase the wind speed.

Winds will start to pick up early Friday as this stronger low starts to move onshore, bringing the strongest winds to southwest Washington. Winds will increase throughout Friday, with wind gusts increasing to around 35–45 mph by the evening hours.

Winds will start to pick up early Friday as this stronger low starts to move onshore, bringing the strongest winds to southwest Washington.

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper Friday into early Saturday, with drier conditions into the weekend. Temperatures remain cooler into Saturday and Sunday, but we will see more sunbreaks. Shower chances return by the middle of next week.

Showers will tapering Friday into early Saturday, with drier conditions into the weekend.

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