40 people displaced by Federal Way, WA apartment fire

The Brief About 40 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Crestview Apartments in Federal Way on Thursday. The fire started in a single unit and affected 18 units, but no injuries were reported. A shelter has opened for displaced residents as investigators work to determine what caused the fire.



Around 40 people were displaced following a fire at an apartment complex in Federal Way on Thursday.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 2:45 p.m. at the Crestview Apartments along Pacific Highway South.

American Red Cross initially said the multi-structure fire displaced 25 individuals, but later said it affected about people in 18 units.

A burnt unit at the Crestview Apartments in Federal Way on Sept. 24, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

South County Fire said the fire originated from a single unit and no injuries were reported.

Red Cross is opening a shelter for displaced residents at the Federal Way Community Center, located at 876 South 333rd Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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