Man hit, killed by Sounder train in Kent, WA

The Brief A man was struck and killed by a Sounder train in Kent Thursday night. Sound Transit's S Line train is being held at Kent Station, with additional delays expected. Investigators are processing the scene, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.



A man was killed by a Sounder train in Kent Thursday night.

What we know:

Puget Sound Fire firefighters located a man that was struck and killed on the tracks at South 266th Street around 6 p.m.

Kent police confirmed a 46-year-old Auburn man died at the scene. It's believed he was walking on the northbound tracks when he was struck.

Scene of a fatal train collision in Kent on Sept. 24, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sound Transit said the S Line train is currently being held at Kent Station due to the fatal incident. More delays are expected.

Riders can check Sound Transit's website for updates on delays.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene. The public should avoid the area.

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