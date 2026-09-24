The Brief Seattle's Punk Rock Flea Market turns 20 years old this weekend. The market costs $1 and gives people the chance to shop from vendors and artists selling thrift clothing, vinyl records, toys, and much more. This year there will also be musicians playing on Saturday and Sunday and a bar.



This weekend, Seattle’s Punk Rock Flea Market reaches a massive milestone as it celebrates its 20th anniversary in the city.

What is the Punk Rock Flea Market?

But what is the Punk Rock Flea Market? If you’re unfamiliar with the DIY (do-it-yourself) market, do not worry. Organizers tell FOX 13 Seattle the market is open to all and has a little something for everyone.

"We’re not saying that you have to dress a certain way, you have to listen to a certain type of music, you have to prove any punk rock bonafides. It’s all about do-it-yourself. It’s all about ‘show up.’ Be yourself and contribute to the community," said Punk Rock Flea Market organizer Josh Okrent.

Okrent came up with the idea for the first market more than 20 years ago. He said he noticed a lack of flea markets at the time and wanted to create a space to build community in Seattle.

That first event in September 2006 took place in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. The current market is held in the former QFC building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, located at 415 15th Avenue East.

"It’s not set up in the way that we’re profiting as individuals. There is not a corporate hierarchy structure. All the money stays in the community. It’s organized by the community of people. And all the commerce just benefits the people who are participating," said Okrent.

When is the Punk Rock Flea Market

Seattle’s Punk Rock Flea Market takes place from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27:

Friday: 2–8 p.m.

Saturday: 12–8 p.m.

Sunday: 12–6 p.m.

It costs one dollar in cash to get in. There is an ATM on site.

The event is for all ages.

For the first time in years, the market will also have several bands playing on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Booths at the market include thrift clothing, vinyl records, artists with original work and merchandise, toys, games, and much more.

There is also a bar on site.

After this weekend, the next Seattle Punk Rock Flea Market is scheduled for the second week of December.

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