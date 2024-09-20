Punk Rock Flea Market kicks off in Seattle

For the 18th year, the "Pacific Northwest's favorite underground shopping experience" is kicking off in Seattle.

The Punk Rock Flea Market will be at Quality Flea Center on 416 15th Avenue East in Capitol Hill.

Punk Rock Flea Market 2024

For just $1, punk fans will be able to enter the market. It runs from Friday, September 20 until Sunday, September 22.

Friday: 3-9 p.m.

Saturday: 12-8 p.m.

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

Market organizers described the event as a place where, "each year hundreds of vendors sell their unique goods in unexpected locations."

