Magnitude 2.6 earthquake felt near Winthrop, WA

The Brief An M 2.6 earthquake was recorded near the far north end of Lake Chelan over the weekend. The earthquake struck at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday about 26 miles away from Winthrop. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck near Winthrop on Sunday morning.

(USGS)

Recent earthquake: Magnitude 2.6 earthquake felt near Lake Chelan, WA

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor was felt at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 about 26 miles west, southwest of Winthrop, Washington. Seismologists said the quake was about 1.8 miles deep.

A handful of people in the Stehekin area of Lake Chelan reportedly felt shaking from the earthquake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

(USGS)

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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