FOX 13 Seattle debuts new high-tech studio in former Amazon tower

The Brief FOX 13 (KCPQ/KZJO) officially began broadcasting over the weekend from its brand-new downtown Seattle facility in the Denny Triangle neighborhood. Weekend coverage debuted Saturday evening on "Seattle News Tonight" before transitioning to "Good Day Seattle" on Sunday morning. Located in the redeveloped Axis9 tower at 1800 9th Ave., the high-tech space unifies the entire newsgathering team within a single open-layout workspace.



KCPQ and KZJO, the FOX Television Stations duopoly in Seattle, officially began broadcasting over the weekend from its state-of-the-art downtown Seattle home in the Denny Triangle neighborhood.

Broadcasts kicked off Saturday at 5 p.m. with "Seattle News Tonight," anchored by Franque Thompson alongside meteorologist Claire Anderson tracking a weekend atmospheric river across western Washington. On Sunday morning, Bill Wixey and Erin Mayovsky welcomed viewers to the new space during "Good Day Seattle," joined by meteorologist Ilona McCauley from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Located at 1800 9th Avenue, the new facility spans modern newsroom, studio, and control room spaces inside the redeveloped 16-story Axis9 tower. The open layout unites reporters, producers, photographers, editors, and the assignment desk in a single hub ringed by regional and global news monitors, complete with sit-to-stand workstations throughout.

Bill Wixey and Erin Mayovsky welcomed viewers to the new studio during "Good Day Seattle" on Sunday, Nov.8, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How FOX 13 Seattle transitioned to its new facility

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McCauley and Taylor Winkel co-anchored the final broadcast from the station's longtime Westlake Avenue North studios near Lake Union. Immediately following "Good Day Seattle" at 10 a.m. Saturday, engineering and IT crews initiated the final cutover, transferring mission-critical broadcast hardware and systems to the new 9th Avenue facility.

Ilona McCauley and Taylor Winkel co-anchored the final broadcast from KCPQ's longtime Westlake Avenue North studios near Lake Union in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 7, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The newsroom ran a 3 p.m. dress rehearsal for "Seattle News Tonight" ahead of its 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. debuts on KZJO FOX 13+ (ch. 22.1/cable 110). "Seattle News Tonight" then made its KCPQ FOX 13 premiere at 10 p.m., following network college football.

New FOX 13 Seattle studio spaces

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FOX 13's new headquarters features three dedicated studios alongside multiple broadcast-ready multipurpose spaces. Studio A serves as the flagship set for core news and sports programs, including "Good Day Seattle," "Seattle News Tonight," and "Washington Sports Wrap." Studio B acts as a cutting-edge digital hub built for 24/7 livestreaming and breaking news coverage, while Studio C— dubbed the "FOX Den"— is tailored for podcasts and long-form conversations.

Beyond the primary production sets, everyday staff areas do double duty: the break room is fully equipped with studio lighting and robotic cameras to serve as a working TV kitchen for "Good Day Seattle" cooking segments, and the building's entrance lobby is wired for live news and weather hits.

Technical upgrades and sustainability

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The new facility operates at half the physical size of its previous station. According to Allen Yaden, FOX 13 Seattle vice president of engineering, the smaller footprint is expected to reduce the station's carbon footprint by approximately 40%.

Behind the scenes, a networked fiber optic system replaced traditional wiring. Where 32 individual cables were previously required to route video and audio, a single pair of fiber cables now performs the same task. The upgrade doubles FOX 13 Seattle's local production resolution from 720p to 1080p, with infrastructure built to support up to 2K resolution in the future.

The history of KCPQ-TV

FOX 13 Seattle celebrated its 45th anniversary in November 2025. The rich history of KCPQ-TV can be traced from its Tacoma roots to the major FOX owned-and-operated station it is today.

About KCPQ FOX 13 Seattle and KZJO FOX 13+ (ch. 22.1/cable 110)

KCPQ and KZJO are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full-power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network.

In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, the television stations collectively produce over 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

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