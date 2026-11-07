Seattle Weather: Weather Alert day Saturday evening with wind & rain

The Brief A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Saturday night as a strong cold front brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated hail. Coastal areas face gusts up to 60 mph alongside high surf warnings, while Puget Sound lowlands could see gusts near 50 mph. Stormy conditions will ease Sunday afternoon before an atmospheric river brings another round of wind and rain on Tuesday.



The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday night. Saturday morning started quietly, but the day will end stormy.

An approaching cold front will lead to gusty winds and rain by this evening.

High wind warnings along the coast, along with a High Surf Warning, will go into effect this afternoon and into early Sunday morning. A High Wind Advisory will also be in effect in the Puget Sound lowlands.

Windy Saturday evening with winds gusting near 50 mph in spots.

Winds are forecast to gust near 50–60 mph along the coast with winds picking up along the I-5 corridor by later tonight. Winds will be breezy into early Sunday morning before they start to relax during the rest of the afternoon.

Winds are forecast to increase Saturday evening throughout the region. (FOX13 Seattle)

A strong cold front will lead to moderate and heavy rain, with a chance for isolated storms with small hail this evening. Rainfall totals will range from around .50" around the interior regions, to more than an inch along the coast.

The front will also lead to high and rough surf tonight. A High Surf Warning is in effect for the Washington and Oregon Coast.

Wind and rain arrive on Saturday evening with storm warnings posted just off the coast. (FOX13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will be mild and muggy in the wake of the warm front. Look for afternoon highs to cool once the cold front arrives.

Mild and humid Saturday afternoon in the wake of the warm front. (FOX13 Seattle)

The unsettled weather will continue into the week. An atmospheric river will set up on Tuesday with more rain and breezy winds.

A slight break on Wednesday with more showers on Thursday.

Wind and rain Saturday night with another round forecast for Tuesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Spokane County deputies killed in shooting identified

Pilot injured after tree harvesting helicopter crashes in Orting parking lot

2 dead in suspected domestic violence shooting in U District

Macklemore says Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena turned down 'Free Palestine' tour

Seattle Public Schools blocks YouTube, Minecraft, Gemini

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .