From its humble beginnings in Tacoma to becoming one of the most-watched stations in the Pacific Northwest, FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ) is celebrating 45 years on the air.

Keep reading for a look back at the history of the station, how it began and where it's going.

The history of KCPQ

KCPQ’s story began long before it became known as FOX 13 Seattle.

The station first signed on the air on Nov. 4, 1953, as KMO-TV, before undergoing a series of ownership changes and call sign updates over the decades.

After shutting down in 1974, the Clover Park School District purchased the station and relaunched it in January 1976 as KCPQ, operating as an educational, non-commercial broadcaster.

KCPQ-TV 13 logo. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When financial challenges forced Clover Park to sell, Kelly Broadcasting took over in 1980, transforming the station into a full-fledged independent outlet serving the greater Seattle-Tacoma area.

Becoming Seattle’s home for FOX and local news

KCPQ officially joined the FOX network in 1986, becoming one of the first affiliates of the FOX Broadcasting Company and quickly emerging as a cornerstone for primetime entertainment, sports and local news.

The station adopted its Q13 branding in 1980, setting the stage for decades of growth.

As FOX’s popularity surged in the 1990s, KCPQ gained prominence as a major broadcaster in the Seattle market.

Q13 FOX Seattle logo. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The launch of KCPQ's first newscast

In January 1998, the station launched its first late newscast — a 35-minute, 10 p.m. program airing Sundays through Thursdays.

Later that year, The Tribune Company acquired KCPQ and merged its operations with KTWB-TV (channel 22, now KZJO). The two became co-owned in 1999, following the FCC’s approval of same-market duopolies.

Expanding KCPQ's local news footprint

KCPQ continued to expand its news footprint, debuting a morning newscast on Jan. 17, 2000.

Under Kelly Broadcasting and later Tribune Broadcasting, the station built the Seattle market’s top-rated morning show, "Q13 News This Morning" and developed a reputation for community-focused journalism and Pacific Northwest storytelling. Now branded as "Good Day Seattle," Seattle's longest morning newscast has grown into a six-hour program airing 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays.

In 2008, the station added even more local evening coverage, launching a 9 p.m. newscast on KZJO. Eventually, the 10 p.m. news on KCPQ became a full hour on weekdays and 30 minutes on weekends.

In September 2016, the station expanded once again with the launch of its weekend morning news, "Q13 News This Morning," on Saturdays and Sundays on KZJO. The newscast now airs every weekend as "Good Day Seattle" from 7 to 10 a.m. on FOX 13+.

In June 2019, an additional hour of news coverage was added to the station's news lineup, expanding to 8 p.m. on KZJO.

KCPQ is acquired by FOX Television Stations

In September 2019, KCPQ and KZJO were acquired by Nexstar Media Group.

Less than two months later, KCPQ was traded to FOX Television Stations, becoming a FOX-owned and operated station alongside KZJO. Today, the two stations share studios along Lake Union in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood, serving millions across western Washington with trusted local news, weather and sports coverage.

In September 2021, Q13 FOX (KCPQ) rebranded as FOX 13 Seattle and FOX 13 News. JOEtv (KZJO) became FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22 over-the-air).

FOX 13 Seattle logo. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, FOX 13 provides local evening news on "Seattle News Tonight" at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on FOX 13 and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app for your TV or smartphone.

Viewers can also watch "Washington News Wrap," a 30-minute show focused on state headlines and regional developments, at 6 p.m., followed by "Washington Sports Wrap" at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 13. West Coast News Wrap airs at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., local news airs on the station's secondary channel, FOX 13+, and at 9 p.m.

Becoming Seattle's home for local TV sports coverage

FOX 13 & FOX 13+ are home to local sports teams in western Washington.

Through its FOX affiliation, FOX 13 Seattle airs many regular-season Seattle Seahawks games (NFL), Seattle Mariners (MLB) games and provides pre- and post-game coverage of most games.

On Dec. 10, 2013, FOX 13 & FOX 13+ expanded its local sports lineup by becoming the official local broadcast partner of Seattle Sounders FC.

FOX 13+ is also the official local-broadcast home for a select package of Seattle Thunderbirds games, Seattle Reign FC matches and Seattle Seawolves games.

FOX 13 has had partnerships with other Seattle sports teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm, and even the Seattle SuperSonics.

Q13 KCPQ logo. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Becoming Seattle's home for local programming

In 2009, "Washington’s Most Wanted" debuted. Produced and hosted by FOX 13 News Anchor David Rose, the show helped capture more than 1,000 local fugitives.

In January 2022, FOX 13 launched another show with Rose called "The Spotlight." The program looks at crime and public safety issues, airing on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. or 11 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m., and Mondays at 4:30 a.m. on FOX 13.

In 2023, FOX 13 Seattle debuted a new entertainment lifestyle show called "Studio 13 Live." The 30-min show is devoted to pop culture, celebrity and lifestyle news, along with DIY tips and tricks and the latest trends and information. "Studio 13 Live" airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Also, in 2023, FOX 13 partnered with Converge Media to air "Back2Besa". The weekly, 30-minute show — hosted by Besa Gordon — highlights the latest trends, and features inspiring stories and interviews with notable people.

Puget Sound Television logo. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A legacy of community and innovation

Over four and a half decades, FOX 13 Seattle has covered some of the region’s biggest stories — from the Nisqually Earthquake and the rise of tech giants, to a Seahawks Super Bowl win, multiple Mariners' playoff runs and daily issues that shape life in Seattle.

While technology and platforms have changed, the station's mission remains the same: to inform, empower and connect the communities of western Washington.

As FOX 13 looks ahead, the station continues to invest in its storytelling, local journalism and innovative news coverage that reflects the people and spirit of Seattle and beyond.

For more stories celebrating 45 years of FOX 13 Seattle, visit fox13seattle.com and download the FOX LOCAL app for your TV or smartphone.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

