Sunny Sunday, clouds move in Monday
Seattle - Sunday’s foggy conditions in low-lying areas were gone by late morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Sunday's high temperatures will hit close to 60 degrees in Seattle. The average this time of year is 60.
Fog possible again Monday and Tuesday morning
Another round of patchy morning fog could creep in on Monday and Tuesday, depending on the location. There could be slightly more fog coverage Tuesday morning. Any fog on either day will likely be gone before noon.
The clouds move in Sunday night into Monday, making for a mostly cloudy day to start the work week.
High Temps Near Average
Sunday highs were close to average for this time of year, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday's high temperatures will stay close to normal with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday will be sunny and likely the warmest day of the week with a high near 64.
It's getting chilly overnight in the mountain passes. At Stevens Pass, low temps could drop to around 35 degrees early Monday morning. Winds are expected to be calm Monday.
The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.
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