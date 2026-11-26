Thanksgiving toll rates in WA: Free express lanes, weekend rates
SEATTLE - Drivers hitting the road across the Puget Sound region this Thursday will catch a break from some tolls for the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Good to Go!, tolls will be suspended on key express lanes and discounted on major bridges, tunnels and highways throughout Thursday, Nov. 26.
Where you can drive without paying a toll on Thursday
All-day toll exemptions apply to the region's high-occupancy toll lanes, meaning solo drivers can use them without a Good To Go! pass or paying dynamic peak rates:
- I-405 express toll lanes
- SR167 express toll lanes
Roads switching to weekend toll rates
While other major tolled corridors in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area will remain active, drivers will be charged lower weekend rates rather than standard weekday peak pricing:
- SR 520 Bridge
- SR 99 Tunnel
- SR 509 Expressway
What drivers should know before heading out
What you can do:
Electronic tolling systems automatically apply the holiday exemptions and weekend rate schedules—no action is required from drivers.
Standard weekday toll rates and HOV restrictions resume on Friday morning.
While toll costs are reduced, heavy Thanksgiving travel volume is still expected across I-5, I-405, and I-90 throughout the afternoon.
The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT.
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