The Brief Toll rates will be suspended in key express lanes and discounted on major bridges, tunnels and highways through Thursday. Some tolled corridors will charge lower weekend rates rather than standard weekday peak pricing. Thanksgiving travel volume is still expected across I-5, I-405, and I-90 throughout the afternoon.



Drivers hitting the road across the Puget Sound region this Thursday will catch a break from some tolls for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Good to Go!, tolls will be suspended on key express lanes and discounted on major bridges, tunnels and highways throughout Thursday, Nov. 26.

Where you can drive without paying a toll on Thursday

All-day toll exemptions apply to the region's high-occupancy toll lanes, meaning solo drivers can use them without a Good To Go! pass or paying dynamic peak rates:

I-405 express toll lanes

SR167 express toll lanes

Roads switching to weekend toll rates

While other major tolled corridors in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area will remain active, drivers will be charged lower weekend rates rather than standard weekday peak pricing:

SR 520 Bridge

SR 99 Tunnel

SR 509 Expressway

What drivers should know before heading out

What you can do:

Electronic tolling systems automatically apply the holiday exemptions and weekend rate schedules—no action is required from drivers.

Standard weekday toll rates and HOV restrictions resume on Friday morning.

While toll costs are reduced, heavy Thanksgiving travel volume is still expected across I-5, I-405, and I-90 throughout the afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT.

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