WSDOT: SR 167 Expressway tolls in Fife begin in December

The Brief WSDOT announced drivers using the Fife Expressway on SR 167 will begin paying tolls in December. On Dec. 14 at 5:00 a.m., all vehicles will pay the toll traveling on the Expressway between I-5 and SR 509. WSDOT encourages drivers to create a "Good to Go!" account to optimize their transportation experience.



WSDOT announced Wednesday that drivers using the Expressway on SR 167 in Fife will begin paying tolls in December.

On Dec. 14 at 5:00 a.m., all vehicles in the expressway between I-5 and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma will pay the toll to use the new road. For those using a valid "Good To Go!" pass, it will be $1 to use the new road.

Dig deeper:

The tolls will be collected in both directions, at all hours of the expressway. Additionally, drivers with more than two axles will pay 50 cents more per axle, according to WSDOT.

For drivers without a "Good to Go!" a bill will be mailed after driving, with at least $2 more per trip. This increased total is dependent on how many axles the vehicles have, according to WSDOT.

Drivers enrolled in the "Good To Go!" low income discount program get half-off for trips on the SR 167 Expressway and the SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac. The discounts begin on Dec. 14 as well.

WSDOT shared more information regarding the program on its website.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing layoffs: 5% of staff cut as company 'resets pace of production'

Ex-soldier sentenced to 70 years for 2023 Beyond Wonderland shooting in WA

Fed up with delivery costs, Seattle restaurant owner starts his own service

15-year-old found dead during Cle Elum arrest operation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .