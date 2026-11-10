WA State Ferries open winter reservations; expect high demand

The Brief Vehicle reservations for winter ferry service opened Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Officials anticipate high demand for ferry travel. Reservations will not be available for several days during February and March 2027 for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route because of scheduled construction



Passengers expecting to travel along Washington's ferry system this winter can begin booking reservations to stow their vehicle aboard the vessels today, Nov. 10.

Starting at 10 a.m., passengers can use the state's online ticketing system to book their tickets from Dec. 27 to March 20, 2027.

Officials anticipate a season of high demand for ferry travel this winter and will use a virtual wait room which had been used in previous years.

Ferry winter reservations now open

Local perspective:

Some dates in February and March will not be available for Lopez and Orcas islands because of scheduled construction on the vehicle transfer span.

The span and lift systems, installed at several ferry terminals around the state, are being replaced as part of a $13 million project set to commence in early 2027.

The Lopez and Orca islands terminals, as well as the stop in Coupeville, will be closed for a single 48-hour time period for the work to be completed.

Big picture view:

Below is a list of all the closures expected because of the planned construction.

Anacortes single slip operations, Monday-Friday, Feb. 22-26

Orcas Island 48-hour closure, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 9-10

Lopez Island 48-hour closure, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17

Coupeville 48-hour closure, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 23-24

Make a reservation:

Vehicle reservations can be made on WSF's website.

Officials recommend arriving 45-60 minutes ahead of schedule if taking the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route.

Reservations through Dec. 26 are still available for booking.

The Source: Information in the story came from a Nov. 10 Washington State Ferries travel bulletin and the Washington State Ferries website.

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