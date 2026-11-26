The Brief Thanksgiving morning brings heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms across western Washington. Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect as king tides coincide with wind gusts up to 60 mph along the coast. Winds and rain will ease Thursday afternoon, with another round of showers Friday before a drier weekend.



It will be a gusty and wet morning with another round of high King Tides Thursday. We could also see thunderstorms for western Washington, bringing heavy rounds of rain and lightning. Snow levels will remain around 5000–6000' into Thursday morning. We will start to see those levels drop by the evening hours as colder air moves in behind this frontal system.

It will be a gusty and wet morning with another round of high King Tides Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Coastal Flood Warning

What's next:

Coastal Flooding Warnings for the Puget Sound and Washington coast Thursday as high tides along with storms of rain and winds continue. High tides for the inland areas will be early Thursday morning.

Coastal Flooding Warnings for the Puget Sound and Washington coast Thursday as high tides along with the storm of rain and wind will be impactful.

High Wind Advisory

Winds will be gusty through Thursday, with a High Wind Warning along the coast and Wind Advisory for the rest of western Washington. These warnings and advisories will continue through noon Thursday with gusts between 50–60 mph possible along the beaches, and 45–50 mph inland.

Winds will be gusty through Thursday, with a High Wind Warning along the coast and Wind Advisory for the rest of western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heavy rain will turn to more scattered showers Thursday, with the potential for thunderstorms. We will also see drier conditions for the afternoon with the potential for sunbreaks.

Heavy rain will turn to more scattered showers Thursday, with the potential for thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Another round of rain is expected Friday, but this system will be weaker. Showers will move out by Friday evening, with drier conditions Saturday into Sunday. Rain returns early next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another round of rain is expected Friday, but this system will be weaker.

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