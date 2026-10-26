WA Initiative 001: Voters to decide on controversial 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

The Brief Washington voters will decide this November on Initiative 001, a proposed "Parents' Bill of Rights" that expands parental access to student academic, medical, and counseling records. Proponents argue the measure guarantees vital transparency for families, while opponents warn it could endanger vulnerable youth, particularly LGBTQ+ students in unsupportive homes. The initiative mirrors measures enacted in 12 other states and aims to build upon earlier legislative parental rights statutes passed in Washington.



As ballots land in mailboxes across Washington ahead of the November election, voters face a high-stakes decision on the boundaries of student privacy and parental access in public classrooms.

Initiative 001, commonly referred to as the "Parents' Bill of Rights," would grant parents broad access to school records and instructional materials, while allowing them to opt students out of specific activities, including sex education.

The measure has ignited fierce debate between advocates demanding transparency and opponents warning of serious risks to vulnerable youth.

What is WA I-001 ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights'?

What we know:

If approved by voters, Initiative 001 would broaden parents' authority to review their children's public school records, encompassing:

Academic performance and disciplinary actions.

Medical issues and school counseling records.

Curriculum and classroom instructional materials.

Opt-out provisions for activities such as sexual health education.

Supporters say the initiative strengthens existing laws by establishing firmer guidelines and shortening processing timelines when parents formally request records.

What they're saying:

The campaign has drawn attention from statewide leaders, educators, and civil rights advocates.

Gov. Bob Ferguson came out strongly against the measure, pointing to similarities with policies passed in conservative states.

"The Seattle Times pointed out that this initiative is almost verbatim taken from Louisiana," Ferguson said. "And look, I think as a state where our values are lined up are just a bit different than Louisiana."

Co-author of the measure and teacher Travis Reep countered that the measure fosters collaboration between schools and families.

"As a teacher and as a parent, I think that transparency and partnership in the classroom is one of the most important things that we can have," Reep said. "When I go to a parent-teacher conference or have concerns, I want to know that that teacher is going to bring to me all of the information that they have so I can do what's best for my child."

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Reep added that the initiative is designed for disclosure upon request, not proactive monitoring. "It doesn't instantly require that the teacher go and call the parent immediately and say, hey, they mentioned this particular issue," he said. "What it does do is for those parents who want to be involved in their children's lives... when they request that information, it's not going to be something that's hidden from them."

Opponents, however, argue that removing confidentiality will strip students of safe spaces to seek help.

"The average person probably is going to look at that and say, well, that seems like really common sense. But the sad reality is that it actually does quite the opposite of what people probably have in mind," said Courtney Normand, a parent and advocate with Planned Parenthood.

Normand expressed concern for students who may face danger if forced disclosures reveal conversations held with trusted staff: "Most of us, we know that our kids are safe and healthy at home and they can come to us with whatever's happening, but the sad reality is that in our state there are so many young people who just don't have that safety at home."

Local Perspective and History

Dig deeper:

This is not Washington’s first encounter with parental rights legislation. The state Legislature passed a Parents' Bill of Rights measure in 2024, which was subsequently amended in 2025.

Backers of Initiative 001 contend those legislative changes did not go far enough. They argue the citizen-led initiative is necessary to reinforce rights directly through the electorate, particularly regarding the responsiveness and turnaround time of school districts when handling parental requests.

Big picture view:

The fight over Initiative 001 is part of a nationwide political and cultural movement surrounding public education. Over the past three years, parental rights legislation has gained traction across the country, reshaping curriculum oversight, library collections, and school counselor-student confidentiality policies from coast to coast.

What's next:

Washington voters will decide the fate of Initiative 001 in the November general election. If passed, school districts statewide will need to update their record-disclosure protocols, curriculum inspection procedures, and counseling confidentiality guidelines to comply with the new mandates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a broadcast report featuring reporting by John Hopperstead, public statements from Gov. Bob Ferguson, initiative co-author Travis Reep, and Planned Parenthood advocate Courtney Normand.

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