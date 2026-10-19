Ocean City, WA woman dies after crashing into bus in Grays Harbor County

The Brief A 45-year-old Ocean City woman died Sunday evening after her SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on State Route 109 and struck a bus head-on, Washington State Patrol said. The bus driver was hospitalized with injuries; four passengers were on board, but no other injuries were reported. State troopers said it remains unknown whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.



A 45-year-old woman from Ocean City died on Sunday evening after crashing into a bus in Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when the woman was driving north on State Route 109 in a 2002 Ford Expedition, near State Route 115.

A bus was heading south on the same roadway, near milepost 17, when the Ford Expedition crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into the bus, WSP said.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. WSP said she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The bus was carrying four people at the time of the crash. The driver, who was also wearing their seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. No one else was hurt.

Images taken after the crash show the bus lying on its side in a ditch near the roadway.

What we don't know:

WSP said it is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

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The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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