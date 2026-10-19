Deadly head-on crash blocks all lanes of SR-164 near Enumclaw, WA

The Brief SR-164 is blocked in both directions near Enumclaw after a serious crash early Monday morning. Members of the fire department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating.



Both directions of State Route 164 are blocked near Enumclaw Monday morning after two drivers were killed in a head-on collision.

SR-164 closed near Enumclaw after deadly crash

What we know:

At 3:48 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that a collision was blocking east and westbound lanes on SR-164 just east of Southeast 416th Street.

Authorities say members of the fire department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating.

At 8 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson delivered an update saying that the crash was a head-on collision that resulted in the deaths of both drivers. He said there were no other occupants in the vehicles.

Timeline:

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, but according to Trooper Johnson's 8 a.m. update, the investigation is nearly complete.

What you can do:

Crews are asking the public to expect delays and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.