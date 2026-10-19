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Deadly head-on crash blocks all lanes of SR-164 near Enumclaw, WA

By  and 
FOX 13 Seattle
Traffic
Published October 19, 2026 6:03 AM PDT
Published October 19, 2026 6:03 AM PDT

The Brief

    • SR-164 is blocked in both directions near Enumclaw after a serious crash early Monday morning.
    • Members of the fire department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of State Route 164 are blocked near Enumclaw Monday morning after two drivers were killed in a head-on collision.

SR-164 is blocked in both directions near Enumclaw after a serious crash early Monday morning. Members of the fire department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating.

SR-164 closed near Enumclaw after deadly crash

What we know:

At 3:48 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that a collision was blocking east and westbound lanes on SR-164 just east of Southeast 416th Street. 

Crash blocks all lanes of SR-164 near Enumclaw, WA
Crash blocks all lanes of SR-164 near Enumclaw, WA

Crash blocks all lanes of SR-164 near Enumclaw, WA

Both directions of State Route 164 are closed near Enumclaw as crews investigate a car collision early Monday morning. (Story aired at 5:30 a.m. on Good Day Seattle)

Authorities say members of the fire department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating. 

At 8 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson delivered an update saying that the crash was a head-on collision that resulted in the deaths of both drivers. He said there were no other occupants in the vehicles.

Timeline:

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, but according to Trooper Johnson's 8 a.m. update, the investigation is nearly complete.

What you can do:

Crews are asking the public to expect delays and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shawn Chitnis.

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