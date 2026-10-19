Deadly head-on crash blocks all lanes of SR-164 near Enumclaw, WA
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of State Route 164 are blocked near Enumclaw Monday morning after two drivers were killed in a head-on collision.
SR-164 closed near Enumclaw after deadly crash
What we know:
At 3:48 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that a collision was blocking east and westbound lanes on SR-164 just east of Southeast 416th Street.
Authorities say members of the fire department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating.
At 8 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson delivered an update saying that the crash was a head-on collision that resulted in the deaths of both drivers. He said there were no other occupants in the vehicles.
Timeline:
There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen, but according to Trooper Johnson's 8 a.m. update, the investigation is nearly complete.
What you can do:
Crews are asking the public to expect delays and use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shawn Chitnis.