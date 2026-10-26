WA 2nd Congressional District race: What to know about Rick Larsen vs Edwin Feller

The Brief Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is seeking his 14th term in Congress, facing Republican challenger Edwin Feller, who has not previously held public office. In the August primary election, Larsen led the field with nearly 45% of the vote, while Feller advanced to the general election by securing nearly 33%. Washington’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses Island, San Juan, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, alongside western Snohomish County.



Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is defending his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against Republican challenger Edwin Feller in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Larsen, who has represented the district since 2001, is seeking a 14th term in Congress. Feller, an 83-year-old newcomer to elected office, advanced to the general ballot after securing the second spot in the nonpartisan August primary.

The race highlights key regional topics across Northwest Washington, including economic affordability, tax policy, trade and federal accountability.

What we know:

Larsen currently serves as the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. During his campaign, Larsen has emphasized affordability for residents, federal support for jobs, local infrastructure, and oversight.

In the primary vote, Larsen placed first among four candidates with 44.9% of the vote (55,387 votes). Feller finished second with 32.9% (40,602 votes), advancing past Democratic challengers Tomas Scheel and Devin Hermanson.

Washington’s 2nd Congressional District spans all of Island, San Juan, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with portions of western Snohomish County.

What we don't know:

Turnout figures and exact voting margins for the election will remain unknown until local county auditor offices and the Washington Secretary of State finalize and certify the election results.

What's next:

Voters across the five counties in the 2nd District will cast their ballots by mail or drop box. Regional election updates and official voter information can be checked directly through the Washington Secretary of State Elections Division or local county auditor portals.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Secretary of State of Elections Division and election data maintained by Ballotpedia.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Teen struck, killed by DUI driver in Federal Way: police

WA early voting turnout hits 15%, surpassing 2022 midterm pace

Obama compares Trump's White House renovations to 'Saddam Hussein opening a Cheesecake Factory' at Ohio rally

When does daylight saving time end? Clocks 'fall back' soon

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .