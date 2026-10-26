WA 1st Congressional District race: What to know about Suzan DelBene vs Mary Silva

The Brief Incumbent Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene faces Republican challenger Mary Silva in the race for Washington’s 1st Congressional District. DelBene focuses her platform on consumer protections, data privacy, and clean energy, while Silva emphasizes technological sovereignty and reforming healthcare networks. The district spans northern King and Snohomish counties, including tech hubs such as Kirkland and Redmond.



Voters across Washington’s 1st Congressional District are preparing to cast their ballots in the general election contest between incumbent Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene and Republican challenger Mary Silva.

Local perspective:

The district, which covers suburban and rural communities in northern King and Snohomish counties, including tech hubs such as Kirkland and Redmond, serves as a focal point for debate over technology governance, economic growth, and federal healthcare policy.

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Here is a breakdown of the candidates, the issues, and what to know about the race.

WA 1st Congressional District candidates

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene (left) faces Republican challenger Mary Silva (right) in the race for Washington’s 1st Congressional District.

What we know:

Suzan DelBene (Democrat)

Background : First elected to Congress in 2012, DelBene is a former technology executive and state Department of Revenue director. In Washington, D.C., she holds high-ranking leadership posts within the House Democratic Caucus, including service on the influential House Ways and Means Committee.

Key Focus Areas DelBene’s platform centers on expanding economic opportunity, supporting the region's innovation sector, defending reproductive freedom, and expanding child tax credits. She emphasizes pragmatic policy-making, lowering healthcare costs and securing federal investments for district infrastructure.

Mary Silva (Republican)

Background: A political newcomer who previously competed in the district's primary, Silva advanced to the general ballot after finishing second in Washington’s top-two primary system.

Key Focus Areas: Silva’s platform emphasizes government reform, fiscal responsibility, and public safety. She campaigns heavily on establishing congressional term limits, curbing inflation, increasing government transparency and placing restrictions on federal lobbying efforts.

What we don't know:

How voter turnout rates in suburban King County and rural Snohomish County will compare to previous mid-term cycles.

What's next:

Voters in Washington cast their ballots by mail or via drop box before election day on Nov. 3. Official vote counting begins after local election offices receive and process returned ballots.

The Source: Information in this story came from public campaign filings, voter guides from the Washington Secretary of State, candidate biographies on Ballotpedia and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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