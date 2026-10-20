Body found at encampment fire triggers probe near Seattle

The Brief Firefighters discovered a dead body Monday morning after extinguishing an illegal burn at an encampment in the White Center Pond Natural Area. The King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit launched a death investigation following the discovery. The medical examiner's office is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.



A Major Crimes death investigation is underway after a body was found Monday morning near an illegal fire in the White Center area.

Body found after illegal encampment fire in White Center

What we know:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, firefighters responded at around 9:30 a.m. to reports of an illegal burn in the White Center Pond Natural Area – located between 13th Avenue Southwest and 12th Avenue Southwest. Authorities said it appeared to be some sort of encampment.

After extinguishing the flames, crews noticed a dead person nearby, which prompted a Major Crimes death investigation.

What we don't know:

The King County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story comes from email communications between FOX 13 Seattle and the King County Sheriff's Office.

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