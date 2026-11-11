The Brief A Renton company has recalled 2,414 breakfast sandwiches sold in Washington and Oregon over possible listeria contamination. The recall affects Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches with "Fresh Thru" dates of Nov. 7–19. No illnesses have been reported, though consumers are urged to throw away the recalled sandwiches immediately.



A Renton company is recalling 2,414 breakfast sandwiches distributed in Washington and Oregon due to potential listeria contamination.

What we know:

Fresh & Ready Foods LLC announced a voluntary recall of 2,414 Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled sandwiches were made at a Fresh & Ready facility in Renton and distributed in Washington and Oregon between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4 to employee break rooms, refrigerated vending machines, and cafes.

Recalled Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches (FDA)

This recall follows a separate recall by CH Guenther & Son for certain biscuit products that may carry listeria. The recalled biscuits were used in the breakfast sandwiches, prompting the voluntary recall. No illnesses have been linked to the recalled sandwiches so far.

No other Fresh To You or Fresh & Ready Foods items are affected, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product can be identified through the following details on the packaging:

Label: Fresh to You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich, 4.6 oz, packaged in clear plastic film

Expiration dates: Fresh Thru: 11/07-11/19

SKU and UPC: SKU 3100048, UPC 8 405493 0168 4

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

What we don't know:

The recall notice does not specify the exact locations or businesses where the breakfast sandwiches were distributed.

What you can do:

Anyone who bought the affected sandwiches are urged not to consume the product and throw away any remaining packages immediately.

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