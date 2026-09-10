Seattle Police to increase presence downtown, Belltown after recent violence

The Brief The Seattle Police Department announced a heightened presence of uniformed foot, bike, and car patrols across downtown, Belltown, and surrounding West Precinct neighborhoods following a deadly weekend of shootings. Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles stated that detectives are treating the recent violent incidents as separate and unrelated while evaluating department staffing and enforcement strategies. Mayor Katie Wilson offered condolences to the victims' families during a public appearance, noting that investigators are actively pursuing leads into the recent surge in urban violence.



The Seattle Police Department will be increasing its presence in Seattle, including downtown and the Belltown areas, after a recent wave of violence in the city.

Increased police presence in Downtown Seattle, Belltown areas

The backstory:

The announcement comes after a violent 24-hour stretch where there were three separate shootings that killed three people and injured three others in and around Belltown. In a Thursday morning press release, which detailed a separate deadly fight between two men at Westlake Park downtown, the department addressed rising community concerns and what the public should expect to see in the city's central and downtown business districts.

Police investigating the scene of a deadly fight in Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle. (Seattle Police Department)

What's next:

"The Seattle Police Department understands the concerns of the community and the recent violence that the city has experienced. The West Precinct area, including downtown and Belltown, will see a high-visibility presence of uniformed Seattle Police officers conducting car and bike patrols."

Seattle Police Department West Precinct neighborhoods

Downtown Core

Belltown

Queen Anne

South Lake Union

Pioneer Square

Chinatown-International District

Denny Triangle

Westlake

Eastlake

Magnolia

SoDo

Seattle Waterfront and Seattle Center

As detectives continue active investigations into the surge in violence, Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles confirmed that authorities consider the weekend shootings separate and unrelated, adding that none appear to be connected to a recent shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addresses string of violence

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed the recent string of violence during a public appearance on Monday, offering condolences to the victims' families.

"This weekend, we've seen three people die which is incredibly tragic and my heart goes out to the victims and their families and I know that SPD is hard at work actively investigating and they'll keep up apprised as they learn more," Wilson said.

Police Address Department Capacity and Strategy

In response to the rapid succession of street takeovers and gun violence, questions have been raised regarding whether the department was overwhelmed by the volume of incidents occurring in such a short window of time.

Addressing potential staffing strains, Sayles said, "That's something I have to look at. I haven't really dove into what the staffing numbers looked like and if that was the case, then we will do what we need to do as a department to make sure that they are not overwhelmed."

Sayles added that SPD's intelligence unit is working to address street takeovers more effectively. The department plans to partner with local businesses, increase patrols, and focus efforts on targeting known "trigger pullers."

"We have officers in these dedicated areas. They're a block or two away, and it's one of those incidents where we respond to violence on a daily basis," Sayles said. "It's not like we can be there and stop it. But our goal is to be there and stop it."

Anyone with information regarding the recent incidents is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story regarding an increased police presence in the West Precinct area comes from a Thursday morning press release detailing a deadly fight in Westlake Park. Additional information comes from original reporting by FOX 13's Dan Griffin, who attended the news conference hosted by the Seattle Police Department addressing the gun violence that occurred over the weekend in Belltown, and spoke to Mayor Katie Wilson about the situation.

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