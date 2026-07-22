Seattle voters to decide on sales tax increase for transit, safety improvements

The Brief The Seattle City Council unanimously approved a bill placing a sales tax increase on the November ballot to fund public transit and safety improvements. If approved by voters, the tax rate would double from 0.15% to 0.3%, generating an estimated $138 million over 10 years. Funding would expand bus service by nearly 50% and implement onboard safety measures, following the 2024 killing of a local bus driver.



The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a bill that puts a sales tax increase on the November ballot to fund local public transit and safety improvements, according to authorities.

Public Transit Funding Proposal

What we know:

Seattle voters will decide this November whether to approve a tax hike that would double the city's dedicated sales tax rate from 0.15% to 0.3%. The measure adds an extra 15 cents to every $100 spent on eligible transactions in the city, generating an estimated $138 million over 10 years for transit programs.



The proposed funding would expand King County bus services in Seattle by nearly 50%, adding roughly 100,000 bus trips with a focus on late-night and weekend routes. Additionally, the legislation fulfills Seattle's staffing obligations to regional light rail projects and implements safety improvements aboard city buses. The legislation directly mentions King County bus driver Shawn Yim, who was stabbed to death by a passenger around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2024, near the University of Washington campus.

Legislative steps forward

What's next:

Following the City Council's unanimous approval, the bill heads to the mayor's desk for an expected signature before moving to the November ballot for Seattle voters to make the final decision.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle City Council.

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