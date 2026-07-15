Seattle weather: Hot and sunny day Wednesday, highs in the 80s

The Brief Warm weather continues Wednesday, with highs in the 80s across western Washington and near 100 in central and eastern parts of the state. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds could spark fast-moving wildfires. Showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive Thursday before hot, sunny weather returns for the weekend and early next week.



Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s for parts of western Washington. Eastern and central Washington will reach near 100F with high fire danger. The coast and north interior will be cooler, only in the 60s to 70s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s for parts of western Washington.

Fire Weather Watch

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for thunderstorms and gusty winds. Lightning strikes could create new fire starts and, with very dry conditions in place, any new fire could spread quickly.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for thunderstorms and gusty winds.

What's next:

An upper level low will move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. The heaviest showers will be in the morning hours and will turn more scattered into the evening hours.

An upper level low will move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure will build again Friday and into the weekend, increasing temperatures and sunshine. We will start to see highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s by early next week.

High pressure will build again Friday and into the weekend, increasing temperatures and sunshine.

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