Seattle leaders celebrate opening of Lake City Reuse Commons

The Brief Seattle has opened the Reuse Commons, a new Lake City hub focused on repairing, reusing and repurposing everyday items. The shared space offers refurbished furniture, bikes and other goods while supporting local small businesses and reducing waste. The facility will also host repair workshops and community pop-up sales to help residents save money and extend the life of their belongings.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and city leaders gathered in the Lake City neighborhood on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the Reuse Commons, a new shared space dedicated to repair and sustainability services.

The facility serves as a localized hub to bring together organizations working in the "circular economy". Rather than relying on a linear economy where items are manufactured, used, and thrown away, the initiative focuses on keeping materials and goods in circulation as long as possible.

A refurbished chair at Reuse Commons in Lake City. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Expanding lifespans and cutting costs

Mayor Wilson, speaking at the event while sitting on a reupholstered couch, emphasized the economic and environmental benefits of the program.

"In these times when I think so many families are really struggling with the cost of living, from housing to childcare to food, being able to give our possessions longer life and find a way to repair, it is really important," Wilson said.

As a self-described avid thrift store shopper, Wilson expressed excitement over the facility's mission to refurbish furniture and give back to the community.

Katie Wilson speaks at the grand opening of Reuse Commons in Lake City. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to project organizers, the facility represents a unique, community-powered solution to furniture reuse and waste reduction.

"We are the first in the nation and probably the world to do what we do, so that probably sets Seattle as a leading city to reuse furniture with this community-powered solution," Xenia Dolovova, Founder and Executive Director for Furniture Repair Bank said.

Visitors to the Reuse Commons can explore a wide variety of sustainable items, including jewelry, refurbished bicycles, and upcycled textiles. By co-housing these services under one roof, the space aims to support local small businesses while making sustainable goods more affordable for residents.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson tours Reuse Commons in Lake City. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hands-on classes and weekend sales

Beyond offering refurbished items, the Reuse Commons will serve as an educational space. The facility plans to host a variety of community classes covering practical skills, such as drywall repair, sewing, shadowbox crafting, and upholstery.

The space will also host regular pop-up sales, including an upcoming sale featuring 50 recently donated bicycles. The first pop-up sale at the Lake City location is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

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