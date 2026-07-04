Seattle police investigate homicide after man killed in Lake City shooting
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.
What we know:
On Friday night, neighbors reported shots fired after 8 p.m. and seeing a man lying in the street.
Seattle police said medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the location and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Police have not released information about a suspect, and it is unknown what led up to the shooting.
Detectives said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.
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