Seattle police investigate homicide after man killed in Lake City shooting

The Brief Seattle detectives are investigating a homicide following a deadly shooting in the Lake City neighborhood on Friday night. According to Seattle police, neighbors reported hearing gunshots after 8 p.m. and discovered a man lying in the street. Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, and police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line as the investigation remains active and ongoing.



Detectives are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

What we know:

On Friday night, neighbors reported shots fired after 8 p.m. and seeing a man lying in the street.

Seattle police said medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the location and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police have not released information about a suspect, and it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Detectives said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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