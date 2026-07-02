Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Oak Harbor, WA: Felt around Puget Sound

The Brief A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Oak Harbor overnight in Crescent Harbor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was the largest in a series of five earthquakes and aftershocks recorded in the area between 11:34 p.m. Wednesday and 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Nearly 1,300 people reported feeling the earthquake, with reports spanning Whidbey Island, Skagit County and parts of western Washington, according to the USGS.



A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that struck near Oak Harbor Wednesday night was felt by hundreds of people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

(USGS)

According to the USGS, the quake struck at about 11:35 p.m. in Crescent Harbor at a depth of 15.7 miles.

Multiple earthquakes strike in WA's Crescent Bay

(USGS)

Timeline:

The earthquake was part of a series of quakes and aftershocks in the same general area:

11:34 p.m.: Magnitude 2.4

11:35 p.m.: Magnitude 3.8

11:48 p.m.: Magnitude 2.3

12:07 a.m.: Magnitude 1.4

3:50 a.m.: Magnitude 2.0

(USGS Internet Intensity Map)

Local perspective:

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, about 1,300 people in the Puget Sound region reported feeling the earthquake. According to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, reports came primarily from Whidbey Island and Skagit County, with some as far south as Joint Base Lewis-McChord and others from Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia.

(USGS)

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

Big picture view:

Washington sits along the Cascadia subduction zone, where the Earth’s tectonic plates are constantly shifting and earthquakes are common. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pregnant woman survives Tacoma, WA dog attack, baby delivered safely

Town of Winthrop, WA ordered to evacuate amid growing wildfire

Massive earthquakes hit Venezuela, Japan, CA in 8 hours

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

Families left homeless after Whidbey Island, WA fireworks explosion

‘Prolific’ Bellevue, WA retail theft suspect back in jail just months after release

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.