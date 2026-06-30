Pregnant woman survives Tacoma, WA dog attack, baby delivered safely

A woman remains hospitalized with serious infections after being attacked by two pit bulls in Tacoma.

A neighbor’s home security camera captured the moment the two dogs targeted Renee Wilson, who was pregnant, and her small dog. The footage recorded Wilson yelling and trying to shoo the animals away before neighbors arrived to intervene and assist her.

Emergency delivery following the attack

Wilson suffered multiple injuries during the incident, reporting that the dogs bit her arm, thigh, head, and leg. The severity of the encounter escalated when one of the dogs bit her midsection.

"I was thinking, oh my god, my baby. As soon as the dog grabbed my belly… I was like, ‘oh my God, he's going to die’" Wilson said.

Renee Wilson and her children

Due to puncture wounds on her abdomen and the subsequent risk of infection, doctors induced labor and delivered her baby the following day. Wilson reported that her newborn son is doing well.

"He's doing great, he's happy, he's healthy," Wilson said.

Ongoing medical recovery

While her son is healthy, Wilson continues to face severe medical complications from the attack. She remains hospitalized and hooked up to an IV to receive antibiotics for multiple infections. Wilson's sister started a GoFundMe for the attack victim as she faces medical bills.

Doctors have diagnosed Wilson with cellulitis and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The injuries have also impacted her mobility, leaving her unable to move her right leg right now, for which she is currently undergoing physical therapy.

Neighbor carries dog away after the attack

What they're saying:

"I don't know who the owners are of the dogs, but I could have lost my life, and so could my son," Wilson said. "And then I have three other children that need me, so it's just an unfortunate, messed-up situation."

Animal control moves for euthanasia

Following the incident, local authorities took immediate action regarding the animals involved. The dogs were seized immediately after the encounter.

"For public safety reasons, we did impound the dogs the day of the incident and then the following day the dogs were declared as dangerous dogs," Animal Control Officer with the Tacoma Police Department, Brittany Kirsch said.

Animal Control Officer with the Tacoma Police Department Brittany Kirsch

Kirsch noted that the region has seen a significant increase in dog attacks in recent years. Due to the nature of this attack, officials are seeking the permanent removal of the animals.

"We will be electing for humane euthanasia because of the severity of the incident," Kirsch said.

The owners of the dogs maintain the right to appeal the dangerous dog designation. However, if a judge upholds the decision made by animal control, the dogs will be humanely euthanized.

Safety recommendations for the public

In light of the incident and heading into the summer months, animal control officials are urging the public to maintain a high awareness of their surroundings.

Authorities advise pet owners to carefully evaluate the environment where they take their animals, noting that not every dog is suited for off-leash areas.

Experts state that if an individual is approached by an aggressive dog, they should not run or turn their back. Instead, they recommend using an object, such as a stick, to create physical space between themselves and the animal.

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