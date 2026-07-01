Seattle World Cup: USA and Belgium to face off in round of 16

The Brief Team USA will face Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 on Monday, July 6 at Seattle Stadium. The U.S. advanced with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Belgium rallied past Senegal 3-2 to reach the matchup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face either Spain, Portugal, Austria or Croatia.



The matchup is set. The U.S. will face Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 at Seattle Stadium.

Team USA defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to advance in the knockout stage on Wednesday, while Belgium had a wild 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal in Seattle.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, (Maja Hitij / FIFA / Getty Images) Expand

Here's what you need to know about the USA vs Belgium World Cup match in Seattle.

When is the USA vs Belgium match?

Kickoff for the USA vs Belgium World Cup match is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USA vs Belgium match?

The USA vs Belgium match will be played at Seattle Stadium. It will be USA's second World Cup match in Seattle and Belgium's third.

How to watch USA vs Belgium

The round of 16 match between the U.S. and Belgium will air on FOX.

It'll be on FOX 13 in the Seattle area (KCPQ channel 13). The match can also be streamed live on the FOX One app.

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What to know about the USA vs Belgium match in Seattle

Both Belgium and the U.S. Men's National Team enter the next knockout stage with high expectations.

Belgium is back in the round of 16 for the third time in four tournaments, having finished third in the 2018 World Cup. The team's "new wave" roster mixed with the remaining "Golden Generation" veterans has high hopes of making a deep run in the tournament.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Belgium and Senegal at Seattle Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Team USA, however, has not made it this far in the World Cup since 2002. The Americans hadn't beaten a European team in 12 consecutive matches, but the massive homefield advantage seems to have propelled them to new heights.

The U.S. does come in with a disadvantage though. Star striker Folarin Balogun received a red card in the 64th minute of the win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, meaning he will not be able to play in the match against Belgium.

Local perspective:

Team USA previously faced off against Australia in Seattle Stadium during their second group stage match of the 2026 tournament, which secured them a first-place finish in Group D.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 19: Alex Freeman of United States celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Australia at Seattle Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Was (MB Media / Getty Images) Expand

Belgium will mark their third match played in Seattle on Monday, having tied with Egypt 1-1 in their first group stage match and narrowly beating Senegal in the round of 32.

What's next:

The winner of the USA vs Belgium round of 16 match will go on to play either Spain, Portugal, Austria or Croatia.

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