USA vs AUS: How many people came to Seattle for FIFA World Cup match?

The numbers are in, and a lot of people were out and about in Seattle for Team USA's decisive win over the Australians at Seattle Stadium on Friday.

The June 19 match was attended by a whopping 66,925 people from all over the world, including Seattle legend Marshawn Lynch, superstar Paris Hilton, thousands of Australian citizens and hometown supporters right here in western Washington.

The next match in Seattle is set for Wednesday, June 24 when Bosnia and Herzegovina faces off against Qatar at noon PT. There is a FOX 13 watch guide for FIFA World Cup matches playing in Seattle this year.

By the numbers:

Here is how the crowd sizes broke down, according to early estimates assessed by FOX 13 news staff.

Roughly 15,000 were in the USA march

There were 5,000 at Men in Blazers

8,000 Australians at Aussie March

3,000 Aussies at Victory Hall

3,000 people at Westlake

2,500 people at Seattle Center

12,000 people at Seattle Soccer House

3,000 people on overlook walk steps and at Pier 62

Fans in Seattle cheer as Team USA makes their first goal of the match against the Australians in the World Cup on June 19, 2026

The Juneteenth celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park was described as completely full, while participants broke a Guinness World record for Dim Sum eating at the CID.

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